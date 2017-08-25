How Much Texting BetweHow Much Texting Between Parents and Kids is Too Much Texting? What about Independence?

Texting is so commonplace between parents and kids that they may not pause to consider the ramifications of this frequent communication. Surely it’s useful for parents and kids to let each other know where they are and changes in schedules and last minute plans, but should they text each other so frequently that the kids feel their parents are hovering and the parents feel they can’t live their own lives away from their children some of the day?

Tips for Parents and Kids About the Frequency of Texting

1. If your child suffers a disappointment during the day and they feel upset, do you want them to believe they should and can text you immediately? Do you want to be so available that they don’t have time to think about their problem on their own for a while and maybe come to grips with it without your immediate advice?

2. If your child has a spat with a peer, do you want them to seek your guidance promptly in a text? Do you want to know right away and interrupt what you’re doing? Or, do you want them to learn to settle the spat on their own and feel that sense of personal accomplishment?

3. If you notice your child forgot their lunch or even a homework assignment that is completed but lost in the mess of their room, do you want to text your child right away and then run to the school to remedy the situation? Or, do you want them to realize what they messed up and deal with it on their own? We all make mistakes and forget things. How do the kids learn to deal with their mishaps if we’re just a text away to solve things? Don’t we want them to learn to problem solve on their own?

4. Surely the gravity of a situation may determine if a text is warranted, but first both child and parent should pause and think if they can handle things on their own.

5. How quickly should parents feel they have to respond to a text or even read it? If you’re a working parent or a busy at-home mother or father, you may not want to monitor your phone 24-7. What do you want your child to expect?

6. If you text your kid at school, shouldn’t they be paying attention in the classroom and not checking their phone for your messages?

These issues need to be discussed between parents and their kids, so they both know what each other wants and why. Once discussed parents and kids can resolve these questions, so they know what to expect from each other.

The ease of texting may interrupt kids’ learning to problem solve on their own, feel some autonomy and independence, and learn to wait for their parents’ to be available for them.

Similarly, parents may need to remember their goals for their kids such as being able to think things through when they are upset on their own, learn to solve problems with their peers and teachers without jumping to their parents’ judgments, and having a life of their own without having their children expect them to always be available no matter what else they may be doing. Shouldn’t kids respect their parents may be busy while they are apart from each other?

When children learn how to calm themselves down, solve tricky situations, and remedy interpersonal disputes on their own, they feel accomplished, self-confident and much more able to learn from mistakes and successes.