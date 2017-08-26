How Music Lovers Experience Love And Loss Differently

As a music lover, I like to understand the meaning behind songs I listen to. I can still recall the day I came across the song ‘Fast Car’ by Tracy Chapman on Spotify and naturally, I looked up the meaning behind it. I had my own interpretation of the song, but I decided to Google it anyway. Apparently, according to Chapman herself, she said the song talks about a relationship that cannot work out because it is coming from the wrong place.

Coincidentally, ‘Fast Car’ was the song I sent to someone I loved and lost – through a good morning text. He had been complaining about how I was not affectionate or sweet enough, and that he needed more of that from me. Like the song, our relationship was incapable of working because it was coming from the wrong place.

I’ve honestly never known how to be the affectionate or sweet girl. I was never that kind of lover. Or friend. I have always been too afraid to show how much I care for someone. Of course, I did care in the general sense, but I guess I always showed it in my own unique way. I did, however, really care for this person. So I racked my brain hard to figure out a way to show him that I do.

Later that night after having that conversation, ‘Fast Car’ came on, and I immediately thought of him. Particularly because of the following lines from the lyrics:

‘So remember when we were driving, driving in your car,Speed so fast, I felt like I was drunkCity lights lay out before usAnd your arms felt nice wrapped ‘round my shoulder…’

In my attempt to be sweeter, I decided to send him a text message as soon as I woke up. The morning text was somehow my concrete proof for him that I cared, that I could be affectionate and sweet. The truth is, I am affectionate and sweet. I guess I just don’t overdo it. “Morning! I have a song for you,” I said. “Fast Car.” He thought it was so cute of me that he called me later on that day and asked me to sing it with him. “I can’t!” I exclaimed. “This is cheesy as f*ck!” I said with a laugh.

He started singing the chorus then paused. “Come on! You can do it! If you really love me, you would sing the rest of the song.” He was my person. So I happily obliged. I reluctantly-while giggling-but gladly sang the rest of the chorus for him.

That was years ago. We had stopped talking.

Why? Because of another morning text that I sent. Only this time, it was not a text to prove to him that I cared, or to be sweet. It was a text telling him that I was not the person for him. Because like the song ‘Fast Car,’ things would not have worked between us because it was coming from the wrong place. Also because the idea of loving someone wholeheartedly terrified me.

“I cannot do this. I’m sorry. I love you. You will always be my person.” My text message was concise and straight to the point. And just like that, I lost someone I really, truly cared for.

There is the unrequited kind of love – the kind of love where the person just does not and will not love you back. Unfortunately, (or fortunately) there is also the kind of love where the person does love you – but it’s just too late. There is the kind of love where you are just too afraid to love the person back. That kind of love was the kind of love I had for him. I read and hear stories about the pain people feel when their beloved just cannot commit to them. In my situation though, I was the one who could not commit. I was the one who couldn’t love him back the way he wanted me to.

To the one I left:

I still miss you every day. I miss your laugh. I miss the stupid but hilarious shit you say. I miss the way you make me laugh. I miss everything about you. I am sorry I couldn’t love you back the way you wanted me to. I am sorry I was not brave enough to love you. I guess our paths always somehow crisscrossed, which probably means we aren’t for each other. In another lifetime maybe, in another lifetime. I’m sorry I was not the one who saw how beautiful you really are.

When he and I were together, we would always drive around together. I remember one night when we were younger, we were leaving a party and taking off so he can drive me home. I have never felt more alive than that night. Windows were rolled down, music was blasting, and I had my hand making waves through the strong winds that were rushing in from our open windows. His hand in my other hand. We were in a fast car.

Years later as adults, we still did the same thing. And I always felt safe even if he liked to drive fast. You couldn’t chase the car he was in if he was the one driving it. That’s for sure.

You know what they say, sometimes, you get fascinated by chasing fast cars, but that you wouldn’t really know what to do with them if you actually attained them. That is actually the meaning behind the song ‘Chasing Cars’ by Snow Patrol that I came across on my Spotify another random day. Just like with him and me, I didn’t really have an idea of how I would be able to handle my love for him, had I been capable of doing so. He was like a fast car. He was like that song literally and figuratively – unattainable, but magnificent.

I hope one day, or maybe in another lifetime, I could send him a morning text again of a different song and tell him why it reminded me of him. “What song?” he’ll ask me. And I would say, ‘Chasing Cars.’ He’ll ask me why that song reminds me of him. I’ll say, “Because, like what that line in the song is asking, I would like to be the one to ask you, ‘If I lay here, if I just lay here, would you lie with me and just forget the world?’”