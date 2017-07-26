How My Friends, the Words, Helped Saved My Life

I was “different” from the start as the “Dirty Jew Boy” in the small island community of Beaufort, South Carolina where I grew up. Often I heard myself scornfully referred to as “the Christ-Killer.” To make things worse, I’d skipped a grade and was younger than all my classmates. I hid in shame behind the bushes during recess at elementary school, counting the minutes till “play time” would be over and it wouldn’t be so obvious that I had no friends.

On my own, I turned to words. They had become my friends in my loneliness as a child. I sounded out my first poem when I was four, before I knew how to write. A few years later, writing was something I could do on my own … even without a friend.

By the time I entered high school, I’d determined that – somehow – I WOULD become popular. Never mind that I was still being asked to display the Devil’s Tail that surely I’d been born with as the Jew Boy. To achieve my goal of being liked, I created what I now would call a self-branding campaign – anticipating by several years the Motown hit by Diana Ross & The Supremes and The Temptations, “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me”.

Shy and introverted though I was, I began to simulate being an extrovert. I was goofy. The class clown! Voted “Most Popular” as my high school yearbook’s Senior Superlative.

The only problem was: that popular kid was not I. He was my fake persona … just as fake as my awkward kisses and sexual encounters with female classmates.

In fairness, I should note that SOME of my classmates from way back then remain, in fact, genuine friends and are totally accepting of whom I am. But most of my high school life was about hiding my authentic gay self in a cultural closet.

My most exciting sexual experiences were covertly with the boy next door (on “sleepovers” in his bed.) But no matter how many times I listened to Cathy Carr’s 1959 hit, “I’m Gonna Change Him” … my secret love turned out to be straight, got married and became the local Chief of Police. Even so … hearing the song over and over gave me comfort for a long time – as did all the songs I used to play and dance to in the privacy of my bedroom.

Upon graduation, however, I left the safety of that little room and went to Duke University on an Angier B. Duke scholarship – with the requirement that I maintain Dean’s List grades in order to keep it. I failed to achieve that goal in my freshman year. Actually, on campus – with more students than the population of my entire home town – I felt more alone than ever. I had several roommates with whom I didn’t dare to reveal my hidden self … which I realized, more and more, was inescapably drawn to other males.

I remember standing in the center quadrangle of the campus, feeling total despair. Lost. Unseen. I felt unworthy of drawing breath, let alone taking up space that properly belonged to people who, unlike me, were “normal.”

The most practical solution seemed to be suicide, which I began to obsess about. I wouldn’t want it to be painful, but I was in terrible pain already. Henry Mancini’s “Moon River” made me fantasize about a better future that seemed unattainable. So what if I just ended it all – maybe with a jar of sleeping pills?

Before I had the chance to explore making my fantasy real, I was summoned to Dean Strobel’s office. I was in danger of losing my scholarship, he warned, and being sent home to my parents who couldn’t afford the tuition. He insisted on immediate psychological testing. Afterward he reported that my IQ score showed that I should easily be getting good grades. Even though, he added, my “study habits” score was nothing to brag about.

“You’re smart enough, you should be on Dean’s List anyway,” he said. “But your personality results show an extremely high anxiety level. That’s the reason you can’t focus.”

And why the anxiety? “Sexual confusion,” he said. Incontrovertible, according to the test. He placed me on probation, with one last chance – my first semester as a sophomore – to turn things around or be booted out. He also insisted that I begin psychotherapy.

I remained a loner throughout college, but was able to keep my scholarship and graduate Phi Beta Kappa. Whew! I then raced up to New York City only to discover that no one was hiring playwrights or lyricists. So I got into corporate life and, as I’d been advised, began what turned out to be 30 years of psychotherapy and psychoanalysis.

All along, I was nurtured by music – comforted by the heart, soul, rhythms and words that had become a core part of my life. Today, looking back-- and having long ago left behind the life of a Fortune 500 VP – my connection with words and music continues to enrich and inspire me.

Given who I am, I know that I’ll live longer outside of corporate life. But my friends, the words, continue to help me – whether in my work as a freelance speechwriter and speech coach, or as a lyricist (my passion!) on songwriting projects like “My Fire” by Kimberly Davis with Nile Rodgers and written with Tony Moran and Audrey Martells. To my delight, it hit #1 on the BILLBOARD Dance Club chart in July, 2017. Most of all I’ve learned the incredible power of self-acceptance, which I now do my best to help others in my life achieve – in large part through my words, whether spoken or sung.