How my Journey Led me to the GODDESSES Program

A lot of women dream of a life filled with love, pleasure and peace.

They want to be loved, cherished and adored. Here is the question to reflect on:

My beautiful sister, do you love yourself AND are you willing to do whatever it takes to find the love within YOURSELF first? Does your worth and self-love depend on what’s inside your heart and mind or is it based on what other’s think of you, the size and shape of your body, the attention you receive when you walk down the street or how much you are needed by others?

The majority of women across the globe, would have a very difficult time saying “yes.”

8 year ago, I said “no, but I’m willing to do whatever it takes to say, yes.”

I was scared to move into the unknown. I saw the intergenerational pattern of women as victims of life circumstance, disconnected from their power, voice, body, sexuality and inherently beautiful feminine nature ...

... and that first decision changed my life. ---

Can you imagine what it would be like to feel the joy, pleasure and sacredness of being a woman , and to see every other woman as a sister to uplift and honor?

I personally believe it’s worth doing whatever it takes .

Do you?

----

After making that decision, I committed to years of exploring EVERY aspect of being a woman and studied with pioneers and leaders in field. I explored ritual work, feminine spirituality, setting boundaries, trauma healing, ancient goddess religions, healthy body image, sacred sexuality, priestess work, tantra, feminine qualities, financial wellness, self-compassion practices, finding one’s voice, healthy relationships, living in truth and much, much more.

I have faced some of my darkness and fears that I thought would consume me. I’ve overcome phobias and situations that I thought would plague me for the REST of my life.

... and now all of the studies and experiences are paying off BIG TIME.

I’m feeling more aligned and powerful than ever in regards to my identity as a woman... and I see the inner beauty of all women and girls—all my sisters-- as magical and mystical and each encounter as meaningful and memorable.

I finally see and love all of me exactly as I am. I feel peace knowing that I will show up in the world in integrity, engage in self-care and treat my body as a temple. I exercise caution in who I spend my time with as I know my service in the world is to embody love and compassion and anything that takes this away, affects the world. I’m clear on my heart’s desire and intention and fully commit, on a daily basis, to follow it’s wisdom and guidance. I know myself as a sexual and erotic creature and live in my highest conscious expression and power of that expression.

I feel free to speak AND follow my truth, and I’m learning to slow down, deeply feel my sensations, and know my emotions as guides/messengers to the truest expression of ME! I’m learning to relax and surrender, trusting there is something greater looking over me.

I’m experiencing the most pleasure and unadulterated joy I’ve ever had b/c I’m so connected to me and what makes me come alive.

Today, I want to invite you to join me on this journey.

I’ll explain how you can join me in a minute...

---

But first, let me share a little story:

In August 2011, I had a dream and message from my maternal grandmother who was a survivor of the Holocaust.. She told me to follow my heart and do what she was never able to do. She was a victim of life’s circumstances. And from that dream, I…….

... had a profound insight:

I could continue staying small and living my life unconsciously striving to look as beautiful as I can, continue to “do, do, do” despite adrenal fatigue, continue to need to be needed (or admired) in order to feel valued. All of this to feel loved.

.... but spend the rest of my days secretly unsatisfied because I knew deep down the love I was seeking was to be found within...

Or, I could make whatever unconscious act conscious and start to explore what makes me truly happy and peaceful and what does it mean to be a powerful, embodied woman??

And commit 100% to becoming the person I want to be, and living my life at a level that very few ascend to.

I couldn’t stand the idea of continuing the family legacy, woman as victims, sad, limited access to their pleasure, body shaming, value dependent on the shape of their body or ageless skin, needing to be needed and told they are worthy. NO, this will not be ME!

I knew I had to take action. So I felt my body, the breeze on my skin and felt the power and beauty of my brave heart. I made a choice. I chose myself and all the generations past.

In that instant, I knew my life would never be the same.

---

A few weeks later, I traveled back and forth from California to New York and other parts of the country experiencing and studying what it means to be an empowered women, loving and knowing myself from the inside out!

I traveled alone.

I spend thousands and thousands of dollars.

A journey of travels where accessing the highest version of me became the fuel for me to keep going even with blindfolds on.

---

If you look at all the great women through history...

Eleanor Roosevelt, Maya Angelou, Cleopatra, Grace Kelly, Anais Nin, Marilyn Monroe”. These woman

Had access to their power. And where did their power come from?.

Their hearts, their minds and their body (depending on which one we are speaking of)... Either way…

And they made a choice. They consciously chose to claim, know and use their power. They made a difference in the world. They left a legacy.

Today, I want to give you an opportunity to make that choice too.

After years and years of facing my fears and taking action to liberate myself to liberate all women, I started writing. I ended up writing everything I did that transformed my identity as a woman. This writing evolved into a program designed solely from women to see their own divinity and beauty from the inside out. I have offered this program to women in person and NOW, I want to offer it to YOU wherever you are in the world.

I’m going to open up 5 slots to take women through this 8-week journey.

My intention is to give all of myself in this 8 weeks to assist you in having a powerful experience of personal, emotional and spiritual l development…..

...and to surround myself with conscious women, 100% committed to their own growth and the evolution of women on the planet.

To make this more accessible, I’m structuring the program so you can do it from anywhere in the world.

Of course, this program is NOT for everyone.

You have to let go of the victim archetype and stop blaming others

You have to invest time in yourself even when you “don’t have time”

You have to surrender to the fact that you do need support from other women and you might not know all the answers (I know I don’t!)

You might feel uncomfortable

And if you do... you’ll grow and experience more peace, love and liberation than you do at this moment.

You will ……?

Feel more confident in your ability to speak your truth

Mindfully listen and deeply connect with your body, being more mindful of the foods you choose and ways you “nourish” yourself

Embrace the emotions that arise for you and see them as guides to your truest expression

Live with more faith in the present moment, grounded and deeply connected to yourself and all of life

Explore and feel more deeply connected to your inherent sensual and sexual nature

Consciously practice self-compassion and self-love

Most women go through life without taking this conscious journey.

You can take this opportunity and make the choice now.

I'll be with you the WHOLE WAY, I do the work alongside you, practicing what I preach and sharing my vulnerabilities and challenges on the path.

We'll be in this together.

And as we go along, I'll teach you everything I know, everything that has helped me along my journey.

I live by this quote:

“If your actions inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, YOU ARE A LEADER”—John Quincy Adams

If you’re interested in joining The GODDESSES program and want to find out more, CLICK HERE to find out more.

I'm really excited to share this opportunity because I know for the brave women who join me, life will never be the same.

Wishing you oceans of love and blessings, Lara

PS If you’re not totally committed to becoming the best version of you for you, other women and the girls that need you (our future), this program is not for you. This is for serious people only. If you’re willing to commit fully to love and honor yourself, I welcome you to join me on this journey. This is for you.

I’d also like to extend my free guide to Embodied Self-Compassion and Managing Strong Emotions.

This Free Guide will teach how you to...

- Feel more balance in uncertain situations

- Use simple self-calming techniques

- Reduce anxiety and depression

- Focus on the positive