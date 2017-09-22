How Network Segmentation Could Save Your Business

Hacking is a serious and costly problem for most businesses. The amount of money being spent on cleaning up data breaches is skyrocketing. Unfortunately most businesses aren’t doing enough to prevent data breaches from occurring, and it is causing serious business problems. Half of small businesses that experience a cyber attack go out of business within six months, and even corporations are having to shell out millions to clean up the problems when data breaches occur.

Cyber Theft Is Growing Rapidly

According to a 2016 Cybersecurity Ventures study about the growth in both severity and scope of cyber attacks, “Cybersecurity Ventures predicts global annual cybercrime costs will grow from $3 trillion in 2015 to $6 trillion annually by 2021, which includes damage and destruction of data, stolen money, lost productivity, theft of intellectual property, theft of personal and financial data, embezzlement, fraud, post-attack disruption to the normal course of business, forensic investigation, restoration and deletion of hacked data and systems, and reputational harm.”

Cyber criminals are honing their techniques and targeting everyone, which is becoming quite costly to businesses both in terms of money spent cleaning up breaches as well as reputation. The study continues by outlining how the world seems to be embroiled in a cyber war, and cyber criminals are taking advantage of every IoT device we can’t seem to live without and using them against us for financial gain and government espionage.

Protecting Your Company Means Using Segmented Networks

It’s no longer considered enough to try to prevent hackers from getting into your network. Now you have to assume they will get into your network and it’s your job to detect them as quickly as possible and get them out before they do too much damage. This is achieved by using a zero trust model that includes network segmentation.

The Department of Homeland Security has the following recommendations:

“Implement Principles of Least Privilege and need-to-know when designing network segments.”

“Separate sensitive information and security requirements into network segments.”

“Apply security recommendations and secure configurations to all network segments and network layers.”

Your Company Is Fighting Organized Crime

Eighty percent of hackers are affiliated with organized crime, and those syndicates often have more resources than small to medium businesses can compete with. Even if you don’t have an IT department full of network security professionals, there are still plenty of measures you can take to prevent data breaches from ruining your business.