How new social media trend have evolved the meaning of entertainment?

We are not unaware of the evolution that has taken place in the social media from how it was once just a mean to connect with people, share views and make it a leisure time activity to now, when everyone is hopping around places having several different apps as a mean to socialize enough which is, never enough to get. Every human ought to seek its social needs and that leads us to present ourselves on the social media. Now, it would be wrong to not mention the trend of posting self-directed videos online which is believed to be one of the strongest influences over the social media. Scroll through the feeds, go on the timeline or follow anyone on twitter, you will come across a lot of videos that are rather short clippings. They can be some dubbing or lip syncing to some song or any famous movie dialogue or maybe just fun filled entertaining videos.

Why is it loved by everyone?

This has been a great platform to not only have fun and laughter but also has proven to be great stage to show talent of acting or dancing or anything that a person might want to share with the world, just shoot the video, upload it and wait till it becomes viral in no time. This act has not only made people become more socially engaged but has also proven to be a blessing for those who always wanted to make their debut in some or some industry but couldn’t do due to lack of resources and approaches. The power of internet along with the demanding social urges of an individual has also contributed in bringing out something new and addictive, everyday.

Invitations to the new business

Having such positive reaction from everyone around the world, the technical industry has not slipped a chance of letting go off this advantage and has launched several apps to make the trend even more likable. There are a lot of apps out there, each of them having some or the other magnetic feature. I recently came across, an app called ‘Like’ got launched which features everything from the magical effects, amazing filters, lip syncing any song or making a dub. Also, been backed by a lot of Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and many others as well. Over the years, there has been something that has caught everyone’s attention regardless of any trend, what gets you the attention of everyone is how differently you present it or how much creative you can get with whatever you are doing. Such apps or software has proven themselves as a necessity whenever someone can think of posting anything online. This has lead to some good market emerged by a lot of competing companies.

What’s more that people demand