How Nina Kotova and Tchaikovsky Blew Me Away This Week

I adore classical music, as there’s no other genre that can suit a range of moods while allowing free thinking and contemplation of life. I thought I’d heard all variations and interpretations of Tchaikovsky, I thought I couldn’t be surprised by a new rendition, but I was wrong.

On a damp, dusky, rainy day in the office, with the wind blowing with gusto outside, I sat down at the PC, prepared to write, and chose Nina Kotova’s latest album as my backdrop. Pezzo capriccioso is familiar for me, and as fellow writers know, a familiar piece of classical music is required when words are to flow.

It began quite innocently, as I tuned out and focused on the project in hand, however, without hardly realizing, I soon stopped short in my tracks. I found myself drifting away from the screen of the PC, and staring blindly out of the office window towards the vista beyond. As the willow trees swayed in the heavy breeze, the ducks foraged in the long grass and weeds, I found myself losing time in this glorious rendition of solo cello favorites.

Never have I heard these pieces played with such precision, such passion, such lust. I became lost as I slipped through the rabbit hole to determine my own interpretations. The perfect pairing of Vladimir Fedoseyev, the conductor and Nina Kotova brings around a hunger, as if the two are discovering the joys of music for the first time, and their own talents for taking it to a new level that is holistically sublime.

There’s a fervor to the music that is almost urgent, yet every single note is pronounced. It takes the listener on a journey to wherever their thoughts will take them and that’s why I had to share this discovery with yourselves.

In my opinion it’s the dramatic opening that captivates while the melody inspires and promotes inner reflection. Nina effortlessly handles the key changes and allows the cello to resonate with the score’s sadness.

After delving a little deeper, I found that I’m not alone in my new-found admiration for Nina Kotova’s talent. This celebrated artist has traveled the globe and even performed in front of Prince Charles. She is known for transforming music with her cello.

This isn’t a first step into renditions of the works of Tchaikovsky as she has lived and breathed the works since the young age of fifteen which coincidently is when she won her first award, for her talent, in Prague.

She is known as a strong and original artist whose control and technical ability are never in doubt, and I couldn’t agree more.