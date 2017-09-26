How NOT to Produce a $17M Megyn

Megyn Kelly’s premiere episode of Megyn Kelly Today was an hour of missed opportunities overshadowed by an obviously over-enthusiastic studio audience seemingly jacked up on Red Bull and a union-operated “applause” sign working overtime. The show’s noisy and frenetic pace was presented as a deliberate attempt to divert the viewers’ attention away from the elephant in the room – Megyn herself.

As I mentioned a few days ago, the biggest drawback facing NBC is the fact that Megyn, in my expert opinion, is missing a “warmth factor” that successful morning show hosts take for granted. For whatever reason, technical or psychological, Megyn’s natural warmth is not transmitted from the studio to our living room monitors. NBC, its talent executives and their consultants failed to recognize that before signing Megyn on the dotted line. In a direct and desperate attempt to combat this, the show featured lots of hugs, lots of “family moments” with Megyn’s real family and her NBC co-horts. Megyn’s story about her father singing the John Denver song Today could have been a truly touching, memorable moment, but was instead delivered with the emotion of an unphased news anchor reading off a prompter. What’s missing? The warmth that makes a moment magical.

Let me give you a quick lesson in identifying warmth. You’ve likely never heard of Melissa Theuriau, one of the highest paid news journalists and anchors in France. Like Megyn, Melissa is extremely attractive. But that’s just a bonus. I very rarely hire extremely attractive female hosts - unless their warmth jumps off the thermometer. Now, when you watch this clip, even if you don’t speak a word of French, you can see her warmth emanating from the screen in the way she moves and speaks and smiles. Watch. I have absolutely no clue what she’s saying. And it doesn’t matter. There’s no pretense here. She’s real. And yes, even though I despise the word when used in TV-terms, she’s authentic. That’s true warmth.

Megyn’s first hour was no dud by any means. It’s on par with most TV talk programs currently on the air. Problem is, her lackluster performance isn’t worth her $17 million salary. Viewers expected so much more. She and the producers took zero risks with this show. They played it safe with everything from the set to the guests. And from my experience producing network morning shows - with so much money hanging in the balance - I suspect this first episode was a clear cop-out among the many network executives who have a say in the formatting of the show. In other words, a bunch of people who have never produced a moment of “live” television get their chance to pee on Megyn’s set to mark their territory. Consequently, Megyn and her producers must keep the news division, the entertainment division, the “brand” people, the censors, lawyers and publicity people happy. In doing so, the show becomes one big compromise – just like the first two hours of Today and my 1998 incarnation of Good Morning America.

The inexcusable mistake Megyn made right off the top of the show was announcing she’s done with politics . Um, excuse me???? She threw away all her credibility with that single line. Her Fox career, though never mentioned, is what got her here. Her viewers are well aware of that fact. None of us needed John Oliver’s brilliant video montage of Megyn’s most divisive Fox moments to remind us of her conservative past. Instead of completely disowning her prior TV career - like she admitted dumping her legal career before that - she was in a perfect position to build upon both of those experiences to offer a unique perspective that adds credibility to her and value to the show. Here’s the first draft of what I would have written for her:

“As you well know, I’ve been a political anchor and commentator for years! I’m not the least bit ashamed of that - and I make no apologies. I’ve been attacked by presidents and lied to by prime ministers. But on this show, there is no Right and no Left. There is only Right and Wrong . And when we occasionally tackle political subjects here, we’re going to approach them from the perspective of what’s right and wrong - and not through the lens of partisan propaganda. Furthermore, as a trial lawyer for several years, I can translate the legalese you all need to know as you navigate your lives during these trying times.”

That statement would have immediately recognized and validated her past as well as clearly distinguish her among the Ellen’s and Oz’s and The Talk crowd. Essentially, she would be saying the following to her audience and critics without actually speaking the words:

“Yeah, I can do more than make nice with the parade of cast members visiting my set from NBC’s prime-time lineup.”

Where Fox owns the right and CNN and sister network MSNBC own the left, Megyn should have clearly defined and owned what really matters – what’s right versus what’s wrong for our country. And as well, she’ll also do the empowering stuff and chat with celebrity guests.

That’s how you capture an audience.

That’s how you produce morning show talent.

That’s what Megyn should have told viewers on day one.

Instead, we get her mother and her husband and her dogwalker.

One moment that really put me off was when Megyn arrived on the roof of Rockefeller Center and announced:

“It’s like I’m on top of the world.”

Well, no, not really. She may be allowed to eat in the executive dining room and maybe she shares Matt Lauer’s helicopter to take her home to the Hamptons and most likely she needs a Brinks truck to deposit her weekly paycheck, but she doesn’t own me yet – not me, the viewer. She hasn’t earned my respect or admiration just because her mom says she’s a sweetheart – and that’s pretty much what all of this is about, isn’t it? Megyn has to earn her viewers – one at a time - something Oprah and Ellen and Rosie and Merv all had to do. It’s not something that’s just handed to her along with the keys to the Tesla Model X she likely got as a signing bonus.

I would never allow my host to utter these words on air:

“I’m on top of the world”

Ever. Because what viewers hear is:

“Hey, look at me. I’m entitled to all of this!”

No one admires the entitled. And one final thought. Kathie Lee gave Megyn a word of advice:

“Be authentic”.