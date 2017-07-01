How nursery rhymes can have immense benefits for children

Admit it, those were our beautiful days, when we were in childhood. Everything was so simple and none of us had any sort of stress or tension. Overall it was a life filled with fun and enjoyment. As we grew up, we ventured into the school life, where life has taught most of the things. There won't be anyone of us who aren't missing school life.

Nursery or Kindergarten is the first step towards learning. This Kindergarten phase is very important for kids as they get to interact and play with other kids, as well as learn all the basics. The basics of the number system, the basics of the alphabet.etc

They can't be taught in the traditional way, giving them books to read.etc

Mum Mum TV is the best channel to watch rhymes video. That's where nursery rhymes come into play. These kids rhymes are very addictive and facilitate easy learning among the kids. Many small babies are made to watch rhyme videos as its intuitive and more fun.

In case if you're wondering, where can you get rhymes for your kids, these nursery rhymes videos are available all over youtube.

These nursery rhymes can have lot of benefits for kids,

Some of the benefits are listed below:

1) Nursery rhymes help babies/kids learn the language

This is beneficial in the long run. If kids start getting hold of the English language from the early stages of their life, they'll have good communication skills in the long run.

2) Rhyme videos are a good practice for children, it helps them in their vocal skills.

Many kids are silent, It helps them to speak out and coordinate as everyone is singing along. It's a fun experience for children.

3) It increases their thinking power and imagination

These phrases: "BAA BAA blacksheep" and old McDonald.etc force the children to think about black sheep and the things that are present in the rhyme. This, in turn, contributes to their imagination skills.

It is important because: "Imagination is the highest kite you can fly".

4) It is sort of a poetry

Baby rhymes are the first part of poetry a child learns. Poetry is a vast field in English literature and these baby rhymes add up to most of the population's terms. They sound similar to an ATM.

5) They're fun!

Hey! rhymes are fun. We all listen to raps and songs, which rhyme, whereas kids watch rhyme videos. It's a good start to the world of rhyming.