How One Company is Working to Make Balancing Work and Parenthood a Little Bit More Flexible

How do you balance entrepreneurship with parenthood?

Answer by Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zūm, on Quora:

The essence of this question is how Zūm really got started in the first place. It was that “choice” between parenthood and work that made us found Zūm. Now I am building a business that will help people like me, but that also really helps me. I’m a daily user of Zūm for my kids and the service has allowed me to be able to focus on building a business to help others while still empowering my kids to explore their interests and passions.

A great example of this happened just yesterday. It was my daughter’s birthday so instead of using Zūm, I thought I would drive her after school to her music lesson. As I got in the car, I realized I was low on gas, so had to run to the gas station. I still had plenty of time to get to her, but had a lot of traffic and was fairly frazzled by the time I got to her. While we left school on time, I went my own route to music and ended up being late. When we walked in, the instructor said “this is the first time all year she’s been late.” I had to laugh. That’s why I use Zūm, to make it easier for our whole family.