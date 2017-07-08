How One Mom Entrepreneur is Fighting Child Abuse

And Creating a Movement to Build Stronger Mindsets in Children Everywhere

When I filed for a restraining order against my former husband, I thought we would somehow patch things up. I guess something inside of me was still hoping that I could spare my son the mark of coming from a broken home like I did.

Miserable and afraid, I was willing to bite the bullet after the restraining order, but God had other plans for me and my son. The restraining order turned into a divorce and a five-year war.

Maybe I was naïve, maybe I was just blatantly lying to myself, but when I filed for divorce, I still hoped that we could effectively co-parent my son, put his best interest first and always do what’s right for him.

Isn’t that the hope in every divorce situation with children?

Because the truth is that in divorce, no one ever wins. You just find a way to get through it. And if you have kids, in a perfect world, you find a way to set aside your feelings for the other person and focus on the only significant thing left from your marriage – your children.

It wasn’t the case for me. And while he and I both immediately remarried after our divorce, the drama never stopped. What’s worse, abuse started. It began with the first time my son came home with belt marks on his body. He was three years old.

Then came the mysterious broken bones and constant alienation of my son when he was in his father’s care. All the signs were right in front of me. I called the authorities. Child Protective Services was involved. I did everything humanly possible to protect my son, but he was put back in that situation time and time again.

In February 2017, he came home with horrible bruises his father put on his body. He was hurt so bad, he couldn’t walk right and his neck was hurting from having his face shoved into a mattress while his father beat him on the back of this thighs and hips with his belt. He missed school for most of that week

Why? For taking a handheld gaming device to school. Not that there’s a single logical reason or acceptable excuse.

My son was never caught with the device in school. There were no calls home or parent-teacher meetings. The only person that knew about my son taking the handheld to school was his father’s wife.

How can someone be so enraged with a seven year old child for something like that?

When his father got home that night from work, he beat my son like he had just stolen a million dollars from him. Without mercy, compassion, reason and more importantly self-control – he beat my son for the last time.

It’s been almost five months since that happened, and I am now coming out about it to the world. I haven’t been the same since. My son hasn’t been the same. The impact these past five years have had on my son in addition to the February event have taken a toll on him.

He already had PTSD from 2013 when all the abuse started, and shortly after being diagnosed with that, they also discovered he has ADHD. I refused to put him on medication. I thought about it. I even picked up the prescription, but I couldn’t bring myself to it. I wanted him to heal naturally. I changed his diet. I make him get exercise daily and keep him active and entertained.

I have focused on doing everything I could to help him. But nothing could have prepared me for what he went through in February of this year. Nothing could have prepared me for the trauma, nightmares, bed-wetting and everything else the abuse has done to my baby.

After feeling hopeless and helpless for the past five years, I didn’t know what else I could do to help him besides put him in counseling, which I immediately did twice. Then I had a huge AHA moment.

I help female entrepreneurs, especially those rebuilding their lives and businesses like I did after divorce, why couldn’t I help my own son?

My God-given superpowers are mindset mastery and business strategy. And while I can’t yet teach my son how to do a SWOT analysis on a business, I could certainly teach him how to master his thoughts, beliefs and behavior. I could teach him everything I learned to crawl out of the depression, anxiety and fear I was in after losing everything in the divorce.

I knew I was in for a long road. We’ve only just begun the healing for him. But, when I started doing mindset exercises with him every morning on the way to school, I noticed a difference. He stood taller. He spoke differently. He saw challenges differently. It wasn’t an overnight fix. Like I said, this long road just got started.

But a small change, any change, is good enough for me to keep going and keep helping him.

I realized that the key to his healing was in his mind, and I wanted to give him every possible tool I could get my hands on, to find faith, hope, happiness, love, fulfilment and positivity anytime he needed it – inside himself.

“I can’t always be with him, but he will always be with his thoughts.”

That’s when I realized that if my son, a victim of child abuse needed this, so many other children around the world in similar or worse situations also needed it.

It doesn’t matter if your child comes from a solid two-parent home where there is never child abuse or trauma. And it doesn’t matter if the child is a juvenile who is “lost” to the system. It doesn’t matter if they are in foster care or rehab. All children, need to learn to decipher the thoughts in their mind.

Every child deserves to know that they are limitless.

They need to know that they can do, be and have anything they want – regardless of where they come from, what they’ve gone through or where they’re at now. I wanted to start something that would help children develop their mindsets from an early age, and that’s when I created The Invisible Hat Series. A collection of childhood stories that resonate with all types of children in all walks of life and shows them they can challenge their limits, embrace mistakes and never stop learning to become the person they dream of being.

The Invisible Hat Series’ first book: Noah Knots Not is near and dear to me because my son’s name is Noah. And he went through an especially hard time learning to tie his shoes just a year ago. At the time, I wasn’t teaching him mindset tricks, and it was heartbreaking to see how hard he was on himself and the negative things he would say when he was frustrated and couldn’t master the shoelace knots the way he believed he could at first.

Eventually, the old “practice makes perfect” stuck, and he learned how to tie his shoes, but it is a memory I will forever have because it was then that I realized that my son was growing up with a damaged way of thinking due to everything he had experienced in his short life.

My dream and vision is to expand this concept into a global mission.

I want children everywhere to know that there is a light inside of them that nothing and no one can dim it– unless they let them in. Mindset for children teaches them how to guard that light and use it on-demand to believe in themselves, pursue their dreams and grow into adults that have healthy self-esteems and relationships with others.

As fate would have it, the first illustrator I spoke to was Jana Fak. She is my client’s client, and an amazing artist and lover of children everywhere. Jana joined me on this mission immediately, and together we plan on donating books and our time to this mission to help children across the globe find their invisible hat.

Want to be part of the mission?

It starts with the campaign I currently have on Publishizer.com where I am selling pre-orders for Noah Knots Not and fishing for a publisher that gets my mission and joins me. Proceeds will be used to print pre-ordered books, as well as print additional books for donations worldwide.

Join The Invisible Hat movement today, and pre-order a copy for your children or as a gift to another child.