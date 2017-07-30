How Outsourced Accounting Cuts Down Company Expenses

Becoming an entrepreneur, can be a dream for many people. There are a few reasons why somebody would go into business for themselves. The first being independence, followed by having a great product or service that they can offer to the market and lastly, the more obvious reason would be making money. Money however, is a tricky concept to grasp. We've all heard the saying "You need to spend money to make money," but how much money is actually being put out to get our business up and running?

In fact, the list of expenses is a long one, ranging from property taxes to office supplies, with everything in-between. Taxes, fees, dues and services are just the beginning of the different ways you will find yourself spending money to make money. Now of course, there are ways to reduce the cost of each expense, and with proper accounting you can start to follow trends closely in your business that will lend a hand to making smarter decisions.

The purpose of accounting is to track and organize where you are spending your money, suggest where to make changes, and identify important trends in your company and industry. The system itself, however, can be quite expensive. Full-time accounting services can cost a company $35,000-$55,000 annually. Luckily, there are options to reduce these costs. On average, outsourcing your bookkeeping services ranges from $500-$2,500 per month, which translates to nearly $27,000 in savings annually.

Top Reasons to Outsource

Outsourcing is a concept of working with somebody out-of-house to complete a task or duty without having to do it internally. Like in other industries, there are also many benefits to outsource accounting and finances departments.

It will reduce your stress, giving you one less thing to worry about on top of running your business.

With the reduced stress, you can begin to focus on other aspects of your business and enhance your day-today operations.

Financially, it is a significantly cheaper than hiring an in-house accountant. Outsourcing your accounting costs anywhere from $3,000 per month to $30,000 a year, making the higher number still lower than regular accounting services.

The money you save is yet another reason to outsource. With all your new available funds, you can go back to what’s important i.e. growing your company. The savings can, ideally, be put back into your business to make improvements or run advertising campaigns that will further grow your business.

How Outsourcing Saves Your Business Money

With outsourcing, the biggest way you are going to save is, you aren't hiring somebody in-house. You are pairing with a company that already deals with professionals in the industry that can get your accounting needs done quickly and efficiently.

“Outsourcing your accounting and bookkeeping services builds your team from on-shore talent as well as off-shore talent overseas. The blended approach of on-shore and off-shore helps reduce your standard accounting costs 40%-60%, providing you with a quality and cost-effective service.” Real Bergevin, CEO, Nuvest Management Services,

Most start-ups take on the role of accountant themselves to save money; this can cause a lot of problems. As an entrepreneur, you will be very overwhelmed to begin with, and you may not even be equipped with the proper know-how of accounting. Outsourcing this work to professionals will minimize or even eliminate errors. These outsourced accounting professionals know exactly what will need to be done on a day-to-day basis. It will also keep you organized and understand what's important to keep track of.

With your accounting in somebody else's hands, you won't have to find trends and errors yourself. Keeping up with your business’s book-keeping and accounting can be time consuming. When you choose to outsource these services, you will be able to look at the bigger picture of the returned information rather than combing through the details.