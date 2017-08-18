How Point of Sale Systems Help Small Retailers

A point of sale (POS) system is an amalgamation of hardware, software and payment transfer protocols for retailers. For businesses of different scales (small, medium or large), POS system offer different specific features. When talking about a small business, it is essential to know the expectations from a POS system in terms of tools and services. This will depend upon the kind of business because different small-scale businesses have different needs.

For a typical small business, the hardware component constitutes a bar code scanner, a computer, a card reader and a cash drawer. The point of sale software should be selected after a careful analysis of the costing, PCI compliance and security features. In the following section, we see the various components for POS system for small retailers and how they help these small businesses grow.

1. Hardware for small business

POS hardware will enable the retailer to accept payment from different forms, like credit/ debit cards, chip cards, cash and mobile wallets. In addition, the hardware should also have components that can scan bar codes, allow generation of a receipt and store cash. These functionalities are very important for small retailers as they make payment easier for the customer and lead to customer satisfaction and eventually, growth of business.

2. Software for small business

HDPOS Smart is the lifeline of a small retailer as it takes care of inventory management, predict sales trends, helps in understanding the customer’s better and open new insights for growth. There are many software’s available for POS, and the selection will depend on a lot of factors, some of which are listed below.

PCI compliance features

The Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance of software will determine the manner in which it processes payments and manages the client’s details within the database. These details are important for a small business.

Cost of the software

For small retailers, a balance between cost and benefits of such software is important. While calculating this cost, various things like PCI compliance fees, payment processing costs, surcharges etc. should be considered.

Additional features

In addition to the above two important features, the ability of the POS software to manage inventory and generate data pertaining to the customer’s shopping history and purchase preferences is vital for a small business.

Payment processing

The final way by which point of sale systems can help a small retailer is by managing the payments and routing them to the retailers account. Point of sale software is designed to provide a safe and encrypted way to credit the payments to the designated fund, thereby making the whole experience safe and trustworthy for the customer.