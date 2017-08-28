How Popular Vlogger Daniel Euan Henderson Found Himself Through Videos

If you’re on Facebook, then you’ve heard of Daniel Euan Henderson. He’s the charming, enigmatic, and totally handsome Scottish vlogger who boasts more than 1.1 million fans and counting. He also is a self-proclaimed self-help guru who wasn’t always this positive. In fact, in a recent interview, Henderson admitted to overcoming social anxiety when he first started making his videos.

“I didn’t work for a year because I got quite social anxiety from doing the videos and I got shy from it. I didn’t want to go back to work and have people pointing at me and saying whatever they’d like. It took me a year of not working to get the strength to go back. But I overcame it quite well.”

A former student at Reid Kerr college in Paisley, Daniel studied acting before he starting working in the hospitality industry. He tends bar, and before making it as a professional vlogger hosted cocktail master classes. And then his video success happened.

“My first positive video was called Your Imperfections are Your Perfections. I think I’d been rejected quite often, going through an insecure time, and thought ‘I’m sure there are other people in the same boat as me who are being over looked for more superficial qualities.’ I want people to actually see the value in themselves and through doing this, I actually found the value in myself. “

Daniel now focuses on mostly women’s topics, trying to help people understand that acceptance of ourselves is a must for our survival.

“You’ve got to love yourself, you must, even when people say that you’re ridiculous.”

Daniel Euan Henderson is true to his word, talking about anything and everything on his Facebook page and You Tube channel, entertaining fans across the globe with his travels and motivational talks. He’s not afraid to get candid, personal, and just be real, which attracts so many who watch and comment each week.

“I wouldn’t want to be anyone but me and I wouldn’t want the people who watch my videos to be anyone but themselves.”

Daniel is true to himself, always appearing in his videos in his signature shirtless uniform. “ I used to be so scared to take my top off in public, but once when I took my top off, it got more of a response. So I thought, why not?! It’s more of a trademark now.”

What’s next for Henderson?

“I did my first motivational speech in Ireland and I have another one coming up around Christmas time. I feel like I want to actively help people, and visit them if they’re going through a rough time. I want to make everyone smile just a little bit more.”

He’s definitely doing that. If you’d like to see what everyone’s smiling about, follow Daniel Euan Henderson, you can find him on Facebook, Instagram, or You Tube.