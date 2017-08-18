How Poverty Can Provide a Fast Track to Economic Success

Poverty is a huge issue for those who are living in it. The “opportunity cost” is greater for the poor than other economic groups. “Opportunity cost” is the loss of possible gain from other activities when one activity is chosen. Poverty often chooses one’s activities.
Here are some examples from my own period of poverty, as well as observations of others
- When I had money for gas, it would often be only $5 or $10 at a time. Meanwhile, filling my tank would cost at least $30. I would buy $10, which means I had to do two more visits to fill my tank. It would not be unusual for me to go to the gas station three times more a month than necessary if I could simply fill the tank each visit. You know what it is like -- pulling up, finding a pump, getting out, etc. These things take time. To go from $10 to $30 in gas would only take a few seconds once the pump started. In fact, on many pumps, a full tank is quicker than a limited amount because the pump is slower when you pay in advance. Also, paying in advance means going into the store to give the money — another time consumer.
- It can be even worse for those who have to take mass transit. A city like Houston has a vast amount of geography and a large population (the fourth largest city in the United States), but a limited mass transit system. So when I look at Google Maps, I see it takes twenty minutes to get from my home to my radio studios by car; meanwhile a bus would be three times longer.
- At the grocery story I have seen people watch the cash register to see when they reach a certain threshold. They will stand there, with only half of the groceries processed and then say “stop.” That was all money the person had. That person probably got enough groceries for a week in the cart. He or she will have to come back and get the rest being left because although their money ran out, their hunger did not.
Yet, poverty brings with it certain talents and skills that are unique. I was reminded about this by Daymond John (of Shark Tank fame) when he was on my program to discuss his book, The Power of Broke. Poverty teaches one to stretch a dollar in a way that no training course can. It fosters patience, because it also requires doing things that makes it possible to become more capable to think long term. One of the most powerful things it brings is the ability to cover “one’s nut” at a rate significantly lower than in higher income brackets.
I have an old friend that goes all the way back to my elementary school days. She works an exhausting job of all kinds of hours. Since she is my age, I do not know how she does it. She will be quick to tell me, “I do not have the education or contacts to get anything else.” Recently, they had to cut her hours and she was alarmed. Jobs are tight for 50 somethings without certain skills. For a while, she had no idea what to do. I told her about starting a business, I even bought her an outstanding little book by Colin Wright called Start a Freedom Business. Of course, the objections came up -- “I lack education, money, etc.” But for her, in particular, they were all untrue. One does not need significant education to start a freedom business. Untold numbers of these businesses can be started with little or no money (“I am perfectly qualified then,” she said, sarcastically). I asked her how much she made. “Around $30,000 a year.” I said, “around $2,500 a month?” I said, “that’s nothing!” She said, “don’t I know it” I said, “no, what I mean is you could replace that in no time. You could cover $2,500 in a freedom business in just a few months, and never do back breaking work again.” Her response was typical, “but I want to make more than that!” I then informed her that nothing, except the time demanded from her current job, would prevent her from doing that. In other words, the 2,000 hours a year she trades for $30,000 would become free. She could use all that free time to create another freedom business, maybe generating $4,000 a month, or growing the business she already started. It is remarkably simple to create small enterprises that generate a couple -- or a few -- thousand dollars a month, each month.
The economically poorer classes typically have a very small nut to cover. There is amazing power in this reality. It comes down to perspective by learning that their current low income, means economic freedom of time (and thus income) is more possible when one has fewer costs to cover.
