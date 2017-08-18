How Poverty Can Provide a Fast Track to Economic Success

Yet, poverty brings with it certain talents and skills that are unique. I was reminded about this by Daymond John (of Shark Tank fame) when he was on my program to discuss his book , The Power of Broke. Poverty teaches one to stretch a dollar in a way that no training course can. It fosters patience, because it also requires doing things that makes it possible to become more capable to think long term. One of the most powerful things it brings is the ability to cover “one’s nut” at a rate significantly lower than in higher income brackets.

I have an old friend that goes all the way back to my elementary school days. She works an exhausting job of all kinds of hours. Since she is my age, I do not know how she does it. She will be quick to tell me, “I do not have the education or contacts to get anything else.” Recently, they had to cut her hours and she was alarmed. Jobs are tight for 50 somethings without certain skills. For a while, she had no idea what to do. I told her about starting a business, I even bought her an outstanding little book by Colin Wright called Start a Freedom Business. Of course, the objections came up -- “I lack education, money, etc.” But for her, in particular, they were all untrue. One does not need significant education to start a freedom business. Untold numbers of these businesses can be started with little or no money (“I am perfectly qualified then,” she said, sarcastically). I asked her how much she made. “Around $30,000 a year.” I said, “around $2,500 a month?” I said, “that’s nothing!” She said, “don’t I know it” I said, “no, what I mean is you could replace that in no time. You could cover $2,500 in a freedom business in just a few months, and never do back breaking work again.” Her response was typical, “but I want to make more than that!” I then informed her that nothing, except the time demanded from her current job, would prevent her from doing that. In other words, the 2,000 hours a year she trades for $30,000 would become free. She could use all that free time to create another freedom business, maybe generating $4,000 a month, or growing the business she already started. It is remarkably simple to create small enterprises that generate a couple -- or a few -- thousand dollars a month, each month.