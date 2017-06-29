How Practicing Mindfulness Helps Us Work With Being Human

I have been practicing mindful self-regulation for more than 20 years. Doubt, anxiety, fear, anger, and frustration still show up in my life. And they will for the rest of my life. This is because I am human.

Many mornings when I wake up, I feel mild anxiety or doubt about the day. I used to fuel these feelings and treat them as if they were the truth of my life. Now I practice noticing where and how I feel them. I practice accepting them as part of living my life. I even practice bringing love to these feelings rather than indulging them or resisting them. This allows me to turn my attention to what is important to me and put my energy there.

Of course, just because I focus my energy on something does not mean that it works out the way I want. Some of the things I put my effort into work out well and some fail completely -- many things fall somewhere in the middle. This is kind of how life is as a human being. Doubt and anxiety often use things not working out in my life as evidence that something is wrong with me — and I used to believe them. Mindfulness practice helps me work with this a bit more skillfully as well.

It is very helpful to remember that working gracefully with whatever shows up inside us allows us to work gracefully with what is going on around us. This is why I appreciate having a daily sitting practice that gives me the opportunity to be with whatever I am experiencing as I sit there.

Mindfulness is not a tool for getting rid of discomfort. Mindfulness is an opportunity to work gracefully and powerfully with the discomfort that is baked into the reality of being human.

Pain + resistance = suffering. Pain + acceptance = freedom.

Being human can be hard, AND being human is a miracle — I keep practicing so that I can work with both of these truths.

