How Professionals Can Get Started in Content Marketing

Professionals like lawyers and doctors spend years in school to learn their profession, but that is no guarantee of success. Many professionals find that they lack critical business skills such as marketing that are necessary to get their businesses off the ground. In fact, only about 20% of new businesses make it past the first year.

One reason why so many businesses fail is that they run out of money. Buying ads is expensive, and you need to balance out the need for promotion to bring in business with the money that you spend on advertisements. But there are better ways to market that give some businesses a leg up. In fact, if you can write or hire someone who can write good ad copy, you can do most of your advertising online and get a steady stream of business.

Content Marketing

Content marketing is the art of providing useful or entertaining information to your audience to create a positive marketing relationship, which is then leveraged into a sale. Anything related to your brand is considered content. Your web page, blog posts, social media posts, videos, everything.

Content marketing is a great tool for professionals for several reasons:

It’s less expensive than traditional advertising

It demonstrates authority

It starts client relationships on the right foot

George Sink Jr., attorney and marketing director for George Sink, P.A. Injury Lawyers commented, "Not every lawyer can afford radio and television spots to advertise their new practice, and you don't always find the best audience that way. Content marketing can help draw in leads that need your services and improved your marketing ROI significantly.”

However, it does have a downside. Someone has to make all that content. Not everyone has the skills to write effective sales copy or informational articles that speak to the level of the audience. It’s very easy to write over the head of the audience if you’re used to writing for other professionals. But even if the skills are there, professionals often don’t have the time to write articles.

This can be overcome by hiring a freelance writer with the appropriate skills or having lower-level staff handle it. However, be aware that content marketing can become an ongoing job duty that requires more work than it may first appear. Blogs and social media channels need to be updated at least once a week to get a good return. Speaking of social media, if you’re going to use it stick to one platform and master it before going to the next. You’ll save yourself a lot of stress.

Developing a Content Marketing Strategy

Professional jobs like law or medicine require you to learn a lot of knowledge that others don’t have. However, there are some pieces of that knowledge that end up getting shared with new clients all the time. A doctor might need to explain the ins and outs of diabetes management. A lawyer might have to explain the process of how a lawsuit works.

Answering these questions is part of the job, but it is a part that takes up a lot of time that could be better spent helping the client. Thus, creating an article database talking about the most common questions your clients bring in is a great place to start building content marketing pieces. By anticipating the common questions and having the information on your site, clients seeking information can feel more comfortable about approaching you with deeper questions or using your services.