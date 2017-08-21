How Project-Based Learning Guides Students Into Holistic Learning

Project-based learning has really picked up as a useful teaching methodology- especially in school focusing on STEM education. Project-based learning attempts to move away from course content learning and focuses on experiential learning. In some ways, kids learn by taking on roles of mathematicians, artists, engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs- and thinking like them.

Classroom instruction through lecturing receives minimal focus and much of their learning by hands-on problem-solving.

Students develop the following skills through project-based learning:

Research skills

The very nature of project-based learning is interdisciplinary, so it is common to find students drawing from various disparate subjects- history, science, technology, arts. Experienced educators design projects with an aim to achieve a specific learning outcome for their students, leaving the students to connect the dots between everything they have learnt from various topics.

Creativity

Project-based learning typically focuses on learning by generating starter ideas. This framework of question development refrains from discouraging mistakes- thereby fueling creativity. Their creativity finds grounding through the study of relevant case-studies

Collaboration

It also helps them to learn negotiation, reading body language cues. It helps them divide time and work, negotiate arguments, and learn to not fear an opposing viewpoint. Students also tune in to evidence-based learning and stick to the language of the discipline. Here are some great interactive classroom ideas from Brown University.

Critical Thinking

Since students are encouraged to engage through questioning, there is a significant refinement in the student’s conceptual understanding and reasoning abilities. Engaging in collaborative discourse and argumentation enhances student’s conceptual understandings and refines their reasoning abilities.

Communication

Coming up with great ideas is one thing, communicating their new learning to other students in another. After they have gone through the critical reasoning, research and collaborative skills, students are left to master the art of designing their learning outcomes in digestible bits to the rest of the crowd. This requires great presentation skills, attention to detail- right from the choosing the right colors to the right fonts, depth of knowledge to field questions and honing speaking skills to face a crowd.

The real world is full of real problems to solve, and developing the skills to get on the bandwagon of thinking minds is a great way to prepare our children to achieve their full potential.