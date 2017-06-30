How Publishing Failed Me (and Turned Me Into An Author)

I solemnly swear to make the world a less hellish place for boys who identify like me. I’m talking about the gay and bisexual black boys who’ve spent lonely nights scrolling through the Google search results for “Am I gay?”, “How do I become straight?” and “Does watching gay porn mean you’re gay?” Those trapped in shark-infested middle school hallways, where their version of puberty is glossed over, crossed out, or rejected by their teachers, peers, and society.

I write for teenagers, and though I firmly believe gay boys need voices in literature far sooner than high school, I don’t feel comfortable approaching a gay story from a didactic angle. My novel is told from the perspectives of two LGBT-identifying teenage boys who face the harsh realities of racism and homophobia and never fully come to grips with their places in the world.

I hear a lot from straight and LGBT gatekeepers that we need gays depicted in triumphant stories — ones where they kiss, fall in love and live happily ever after. Behind this is the idea that “we need to show these kids that it’s okay to be who they are.” I understand and value that viewpoint. As a teen, I relied on hopeful coming out narratives of gay white boys who accepted themselves and found confidence at age 16. I shrouded myself in vicarious, Utopian fairy tale that looked nothing like my life or what my life at that age could be.

My MC — a black, bisexual boy — doesn’t require some great catharsis at the end of his narrative. He must grow, but he doesn’t have to be the man by the end of his school semester that he will inevitably be beyond the final page. More important than the comfort of my character is the comfort of the gay black boy who will read my book and know he’s valid enough to lead a narrative.

The world doesn’t accept us. The world wants to write us out, and that’s why I write these characters — these stories — in. Not to sanitize what it’s like to be a kid facing prejudice, but to give kids facing prejudice something real, something ugly to relate to.

How many young adult books can you name that feature black gay protagonists? If the answer is none, it’s not because you haven’t been looking. It’s because they don’t exist.

When we discuss diversity in the literary world, we talk about what we “need more of.” We say “there aren’t enough books like this, with characters like these.” And sure, there aren’t enough books led by black and PoC characters. There aren’t enough led by gay characters. But the ones we do have are almost exclusively led by characters who identify as either gay or a PoC. We don’t have black characters who are also gay. In the young adult market, intersectional folks exist in the margins — we’re best friends or irrelevant side characters who end up dead.

This is why publishing failed me. It’s one thing to see a lack of stories representing you. It’s another to see absolutely none. I was forced to compartmentalize my identities, piece together a relatable illusion of someone like me based on the people who weren’t all the way me, because only certain pieces of myself had a right to be heroic, had a right to be represented as full people.

I was not a hero. I’m still not. The message is as apparent as a blimp banner flying through the sky. This dehumanizing truth is a subtle issue to those who don’t know what it’s like not to be the hero. It’s even hard to understand for those who have to deal with bad representation. When you’re represented badly, you’re there. When you’re not represented at all, you do not exist.

This doesn’t mean being ignored is better than being harmed by stereotypes, but the loneliness of not being reflected in a hero’s journey led me to wonder if my existence on this planet could affect anything at all.

It’s mind-boggling that a form built around conflicts of the human experience actively ignores one of the hardest of them all — growing up as a person more than likely to lack support at both institutional and community levels.

Today, I am the gay, black hero of my life, but as a quiet, bookish teenager, I was bullied at home and school, isolating myself in library corners, reading stories about white gay boys and white girls, searching for ways to relate, to feel like someone understood. I escaped through fantasy, science fiction and horror, where not only were there no gay black boys, but no black people at all (except for the ones who died). Even when a fraction of me was represented, that fraction was still disposable. Where there were stories about the black fraction of me, they were contemporary ones, where race and/or lower class struggles took center stage. But I grew up middle class, so I didn’t relate to that either. Don’t even get me started on the school English curriculum, where the only story I can recall reading about black people was Beloved — the one about slaves.

It’s not too much for a young, gay black boy to ask for a single story that makes him the hero, that speaks in his voice. It’s not too much for him to ask for a hundred of these stories, because a hundred would barely make up a fraction of the stories white people, and even white gays, already have.

These stories are not absent from the market for any practical reason other than a long (and persisting) normalization of racism and homophobia. It’s not that the traumas, fears, and triumphs of the black gay American experience don’t make for a compelling narrative. It’s that no one values the Black, gay American enough to read about him.

I learned this from a very young age. Enchanted as I was by my books, all of my heroes — my Harry Potters, Percy Jacksons and Darren Shans — were straight and white. For my first three projects, I’d internalized the idea that in order for my science fiction and fantasy projects to be successful, I had to write them about straight, white people. I’d sneak in black and gay side characters and hope readers wouldn’t shun me for it. Even in the margins, having the audacity to include diversity was a risk. It wasn’t until I gave myself permission to accept my blackness and gayness that I decided to write the story I needed as a kid while keeping the industry out of my thoughts.