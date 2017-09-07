How Reaching Underserved Populations Helps Everyone

Young doctors and lawyers are faced with a hard dilemma after they graduate. They might have proof of their skills but their experience is lacking. When new clients or patients find out that their lawyer or doctor is fresh out of school they might go to someone with more experience. So how do new professionals get the experience to gain the trust of the public?

One way is to go to an underserved population and do work there. Underserved populations are groups that cannot get access to professional services as easily as the majority population. These groups include:

The homeless

The unemployed

The mentally ill

The disabled

Veterans

Immigrants and other minorities

The poor

Non-English speakers

These groups need health and legal services more than the general population but find it hard to get them due to costs or barriers to access.

The Golden Ticket to Experience

Sadly, one of the reasons these populations are underserved is that professionals can’t make as much money. The economic pressures are real considering the cost of student loans to go to medical or law school. But even for money-minded professionals, spending a few years helping the underserved for less money can provide the experience necessary to enter more lucrative positions.

But serving the underserved also gives lawyers and doctors a completely different perspective on humanity. Most people don’t have to face the daily challenges of the people they’re now helping - and may not have ever thought of the challenges such people may face. Helping these groups gives perspective and empathy to professionals and can turn them into advocates for these groups.

How To Start

Lawyers have the ability, and sometimes the requirement, to work pro bono for clients. Hard work in an underserved area can get the attention of the court system and lead to further job opportunities. A lawyer could also work as an intern or a paralegal with an existing lawyer serving an underserved population and move up the promotion ladder. A third way would be to charge a lower fee to clients and ask a more experienced lawyer to help you out in return for some (or most) of the fee.

A common way lawyers work with underserved clients is involving disability claims, or what is commonly known as total disability based on individual unemployability (TDIU). This concerns helping veterans or other less-abled peoples fight for disability claims since they are unable to work as a result of their disability, and thus are low on funds. Lawyers willing to work pro bono for causes such as these will not only assist clients in need of their services, but also boost their experience and credibility.

Doctors have it easier because they have to go through residency requirements before they are allowed to open their own practices. This can give them anywhere from 1 to 7 years of extra experience under the care of a supervising doctor. But a doctor has to do more than know medicine. They have to gain the trust of whichever population they wish to serve. Thus, new doctors should try to train with or interview other doctors serving their chosen group to understand their particular challenges. That will help new doctors empathize better with their clients and produce better outcomes.