How Research gets done in the Summer

As a professor at Univ. of Kansas (KU), I perform research all year long, but as I don’t have classes to teach in the summer, it is more intensive with research projects. Our KU group is part of the CMS Collaboration that works with a detector of the same name collecting particle physics data from the Large Hadron Collider at the CERN laboratory near Geneva, Switzerland. The Collaboration seeks to finish results to present at summer conferences prior to their expected publication in a scientific journal that has gone through peer review. Just last week, there was the Division of Particles and Fields of the American Physical Society conference at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (FNAL) near Chicago. Here, the results of the incredibly hard work of thousands of researchers are publicly shown. For the CMS Collaboration, there are around 2500 people from institutes in over 40 countries who are authors on every paper that we publish for the refereed journals. Normally that number counts the “physicists” in the collaboration which includes professors, postdoctoral researchers (postdocs), and Ph.D. graduate students. There are also full time research personnel from different laboratories, such as FNAL in the U.S. Postdocs are full time researchers which have already earned their Ph.D. and are the workhorses for the collaboration. They hold similar positions to medical residents at hospitals and are not necessarily paid a lot to do their important work. Most of our KU postdocs are resident at CERN and not at KU. Some of our graduate students have finished their coursework and also work full time on research and work either at KU or CERN.