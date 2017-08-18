How Safe Are We?: Reassessing Faculty Safety on College Campuses

California State University, Northridge; UCLA; Umpqua Community College; Northern Arizona University; Virginia Tech; Northern Illinois University; and Florida State University: a small list of universities and colleges where campus shootings have occurred resulting in student and faculty causalities. The Citizens Crime Commission of New York City states “During the first five school years we examined (2001-02 to 2005-06), there were a total of 40 recorded shooting incidents on or near college campuses…The number of shootings increased 23 percent to 49 incidents during the 2006- 07 to 2010-11 school years. Shootings doubled during the next five school years (2011-12 to 2015-16), increasing to 101 incidents-a 153 percent increase.”

When parents send their children to college, they entrust the professors to keep their children safe at least while they’re in the classroom. But, what if professors aren’t given the appropriate tools to keep our students safe? While we protect our student’s safety, who’s protecting the faculty’s safety? Of course, universities should make students their priority because they’re the reason why we’re here. But, what if a student threatens a faculty member? Do universities take these threats seriously?

Throughout my 18-year teaching career, my safety on campus has been compromised several times. Examples include: hate mail slipped underneath my office door by an anonymous student; a student wrote the “N” word on the back of my car; a student wrote “F U” on the front of my car, both events occurred while my car was in the faculty parking lot; and a homeless man wandered into my office and refused to leave. Unfortunately, no student was ever prosecuted, and the universities didn’t seem to care these incidents occurred. In fact, the only people who took these incidents seriously were the campus police and the union.

But, the scariest incident I experienced was when a student threatened to kill me via email. After receiving several threatening emails, the university still didn’t seem concerned until the chair of my department demanded I be placed under police protection while on campus. Although this student hadn’t been in class for a while, there was still a possibility that he/she would show up for the final. Unfortunately, my classroom only had one door, and there was a concern that if the student made good on his/her threats, there would also be massive student casualties. The tricky part was not to alert the students for fear this would affect their performance on the final.

Consequently, I had a police escort to the final; the campus police secretly monitored the doors to the building; and two people from my department sat in the classroom with me. I remember that my heart stopped every time the classroom door opened; it was the longest two hours of my life. Only later did the police disclose that they were also concerned this student might sexually assault me based on the underlying innuendos in the emails.

The student was then contacted by a detective from campus police and told not to communicate with me again or he/she would be arrested. Administration did require the student to attend a hearing, but I was told afterwards that the student agreed to voluntarily withdraw from the university. If the student hadn’t done this, would the university have expelled him/her? I honestly don’t know.

Unfortunately, teaching race-based classes routinely makes Black Studies professors a target. Often, advisors enroll students into Black Studies courses to satisfy general education requirements, but never inquire if the student is ready to tackle the topics we cover. I had a racist student in one of my classes and I asked him/her why they took the class, and his/her response was that the advisor chose the class for them. A student who’s not ready to interrogate race-based issues and isn’t open to new information usually becomes defensive and hostile. This type of student also can’t tell the difference between the professor’s ideas and the author’s ideas; thus, when they don’t agree with the material, they push back against the professor.

Being white in Black Studies also makes me a target for white students, especially white male students, because I’m considered a race traitor by the white community for dedicating my life to the liberation of African/Black people and fighting against white supremacy. Some white students become angry when they discover I’m not racist, sexist, homophobic, or anti-Semitic because I demonstrate the potential of white people to break the cycle of hate. After encountering me, they can’t say it isn’t possible because they’re white.

Students today also feel much more entitled than in the past. Today’s student often believes they deserve to be given, not earn, a passing grade regardless of the amount of work they submit. The problem is that when we don’t give into the student’s demands (i.e. grade changes, accepting late work, etc.), we become targets because the students believe we’re the ones standing in the way of their future.

The amount of psychological issues college students deal with today are also more than in the past. Susan Donaldson James states “College counselors are seeing a record number of students…who are dealing with a variety of mental health problems, from depression and anxiety, to more serious psychiatric disorders.” She continues “According to its data, collected from 139 institutions, 26 percent of students who sought help said they had intentionally hurt themselves; 33.2 percent had considered suicide, numbers higher than the previous year. And according to the 2016 UCLA Higher Education Research Institute survey of freshmen, nearly 12 percent say they are ‘frequently’ depressed.” This puts professors in classrooms with students who’re unstable and could be triggered by anything in class; but, we have no idea what.

In fact, due to FERPA and HIPAA laws, professors can’t even be told if our students have psychological issues for fear we might treat them differently. Consequently, when I described the student who threatened to kill me to administration, they guessed his/her name immediately. The administrator explained that this student had been on the university’s radar for a long time, but they couldn’t tell me. How fair is it that we’re expected to teach in classrooms where some of our students are psychologically challenged, but we can’t be told about it, even if the student could potentially harm their classmates or us? Couldn’t we help the student better if we knew what they were struggling with?

The shooting at UCLA in 2016 also brought to light exactly how many universities don’t have locks on their classroom doors, and how the doors often open outward due to fire code. It’s fortunate the shooting took place in the Engineering building where the students were knowledgeable on how to rig the doors so they couldn’t open. But, what if this had happened in another building? I have no idea how to rig a door that opens outward, especially only using the furniture in my classroom. Yet, I’m expected to protect my students if a shooter enters. How?

The Police Chief at one university was asked by the faculty about getting locks on the classroom doors, and his/her response was that locks won’t deter a shooter because they can shoot it off. But, after being pressed further, he/she admitted that putting locks on every classroom door would bankrupt the university. Thus, the university couldn’t afford to do this, even though the Police Chief did eventually admit that locks on the doors would significantly lower the amount of causalities if a shooting occurred.

Why do universities refuse to be proactive and install items such as peepholes in professor’s office doors, locks on classroom doors, panic buttons in department offices, etc.? Instead, they would rather be reactive and settle lawsuits from professor’s families for failing to protect them at work. I understand why universities are student centered; but, isn’t protecting faculty also protecting the students? If a professor is the target, won’t students be collateral damage? Yes, offer the students who threaten a professor due process; but, the university must also realize it’s their job to provide a safe environment for faculty, too.

Do solutions for faculty safety need to come from legislation? Do laws need to be passed forcing universities to pay for locks on classroom doors and other safety measures? How do we convince universities to be proactive and take faculty safety seriously? Campus Safety suggests, “It is imperative that lawmakers, policymakers, college administrators, law enforcement and others begin to have a serious dialogue and enact meaningful reforms to address this epidemic and make America’s colleges safe again.” We must have an open and public conversation about faculty safety on university campuses because in the world we live in today, it’s no longer a question of if a shooting might occur; but when?