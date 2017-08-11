How Sensus Labs is redefining the new-age retail experience

If we had to name a few things that are completely unlike what they were about a decade ago, “Retail” would likely be on the top. A few decades ago, the retail industry underwent an overhaul with the advent of supermarkets and shopping malls, attracting customers by putting everything they might want under one roof.

Today, retail is in the throes of yet another transformation, not entirely unaffected by the fiery presence of e-commerce. There’s news about a Sears outlet in peril, or a Macy’s or J.C.Penney closing down. Yet, a little scraping under the surface reveals a surprisingly sunny side. ECommerce runaway hits like Warby Parker and even Amazon are now planning to open brick-and-mortar stores.

What exactly is driving these giants to the offline world? For one, today’s customers are not just seeking products, they seek experiences. In recent times, there has been a 66% upswing in spending at places that sell experiences, like bars and restaurants. Today’s consumer values the experience, and not just the product. They are not people who would look around nervously for a floor assistant to help them make a choice. Their inclination towards a pleasant experience is aided by fierce competition and the internet that delivers information to their palms.

Here’s Neil Blumenthal, CEO of Warby Parker, “"I don't think retail is dead. Mediocre retail experiences are dead.”

Other offline retail giants have begun to take this shift seriously. Nike is opening brilliant experiential stores and using emerging tech like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality to create novel user experiences. Ulta, the fastest growing retail stock in the US is opening more than 100 stores and they are positioning stores as pure experience touchpoints.

While retailers are looking for new ways to increase customer engagement, the only way to keep their decisions informed would be to measure engagement and performance analytics.

One undergraduate student, Aviral Chandra, spotted this trend and detected a huge underserved market for retailers. That was when he decided to spin off an entire cutting-edge company from his undergraduate project. 3 years, 3 rounds of investment and a lot of hardships later, Sensus Labs, the company Aviral founded has built a stellar team to go after the retail analytics space with base in San Francisco and Bangalore.

With a team of ex-retailers and technologists in the US who have run innovation labs for brands like Bose, Target, VF Corp. and Nike, Sensus Labs believes that indoor location technology is only a natural progression of technologies which follows the sequence: Compass -> Maps -> GPS -> Indoor location tech.

While retail analytics products are flooding the market, Sensus stands out by enabling extremely accurate tracking - 30 centimeters to be precise. This uniquely positions them to understand and measure shopper and associate’s context within the store.

Sensus has experimented its accurate location technology with different markets before settling for retail market in the US and is currently working with a retailer based in Chicago. Sensus recently landed a huge win by signing up with one of the largest retailers in the world.

Their tech is patent pending in the US and they are filing 3 more patents within the next 18 months. The retail analytics market that Sensus serves is growing @ 25% YoY and is poised to become a $25bn space by 2022. The company remains committed to emerge as the leader in retail analytics.

Sensus has already raised funds from notable investors including LeadAngels, Syndicate of Deutsche Bank Managing Directors, Global Incubation Services and Globevestor. The last round of funding capped the company’s valuation at $3.75 M and the company is currently raising funds at a valuation cap of $6 M on LetsVenture in India and Propel(x) in US. ( Sensus invites Interested investors to get in touch with them through these 2 platforms)

As retail is tumbling headlong into a new avatar, Sensus is looking forward to boosting the momentum with relevance, spontaneity and convenience.

Says Aviral, “Currently, it is possible to collect pre-shopping(traffic, weather, seasonality) or post-shopping data(sales, repeat, etc). What is really difficult to capture is the context of the shopper when they are within a retail environment and are faced with multiple decisions while responding to visual and environmental cues. It is also difficult to measure how store associates enable shoppers when they are making these complex decisions. All retailers want these questions answered and Sensus is capable of answering these questions based on granular and accurate data collected through it’s high accuracy location sensors in a retailer's environment.”

While retail is one of their major targets, Sensus’s technology also find application in a host of other areas-Museums, Airports, Warehouses, Hospitals and even during emergencies.

