How Sleeping in Could Save Your Teen's Life

When my children go back to school this fall, they’ll be getting a late start – and as a parent, I couldn’t be happier.

Their school district has pushed high school start times to 8:30 a.m. and middle school start times to 9:00 a.m., a significant shift from the nation’s average start time of 8:00 a.m. Some parents might see this change as an inconvenience, but the science shows that allowing teens to get more sleep will help keep them both healthy and safe.

Sleep experts have long called for later start times in schools, saying that older students are missing out on the 8-10 hours of sleep they need to function at their best. The data is clear. One study by the CDC found that less than one-third of high school students got the minimum eight hours of sleep each night. Part of the reason is biology – not the class in school, but the changes in their hormones. Once our kids become teenagers, they experience a shift in their circadian rhythms, also known as a sleep phase delay, that urges them to stay up later, making it difficult for them to fall asleep before 11:00 p.m.

So, in order to get the rest they need, their bodies still want to be asleep during the early morning hours – typically a time when they are either driving to school or sitting in class. This is not only detrimental to their safety, but it also hurts their academic performance, which is why pushing middle and high school start times to 8:30 a.m. or later makes sense. (Younger students aren’t as affected by earlier start times. In fact, our district moved elementary school start times up to 8:00 a.m.)

To fix this and make later start times the norm across the country, we all need to understand the impact an early school start time, and the resulting loss of sleep, has on our teens. In short, it puts their lives at risk.

Would you let your teen drive to school drunk?

Losing sleep makes you fatigued, which lowers your response time and hurts your decision-making skills. For teens behind the wheel, sleep loss can have serious consequences.

Studies have shown that teens who get less than eight hours of sleep are one-third more likely to be involved in a car crash, which isn’t surprising when you consider that losing just two hours of sleep is the equivalent of having three beers. You wouldn’t let your teen drive drunk, but without the right amount of sleep they’re facing a similar risk every single day.

These risks apply after school, too. Fatigued athletes can have trouble focusing during practices and games, while also having to drive home once they’re finished for the day. The majority of fatal drowsy driving crashes involve drivers under age 25 and they’re more common at night.

Making the change

Studies have shown that when school start times are pushed back, teen driving crashes go down. That is on top of a host of other benefits, including lower rates of depression and obesity, and higher test scores. Later start times help our teens sync their schedules and sleep cycles.

Making this switch isn’t easy. There may be costs associated with changing school bus schedules, and parents may need to alter their child care plans to work around the new school start times. Later start times also mean later release times, affecting the schedules of team practices and other after-school activities.

These are important concerns. But choosing to stick with traditional start times would mean accepting added risk for our teens. Think about our attitudes during school test season: Parents and teachers are encouraged to make sure their students are well rested and have everything they need to focus and succeed. Why do our attitudes change the rest of the year? The wellbeing and optimal academic performance of our students should always be a priority.

If your teen’s school day begins before 8:30 a.m., get involved and call for a later start time. If they work a part-time job during the week, make sure they’re not driving home late at night and get enough sleep every day.

Keep an eye on teens’ screen use before bed, create a family bedtime routine and let teens know that going to sleep early isn’t a punishment. It’s a gift.