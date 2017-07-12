How small businesses should think about cloud storage

If you’re reading this, you may be asking yourself “what is a cloud server?” Well, don’t worry because you’re not alone.

There are two basic types of cloud server: public and private. Both options mean your data gets stored off-site and you access them via the internet, but there are subtle differences in the way they work. A private server means you keep your data in one place that belongs exclusively to you. A public server means your data is distributed across several different servers—but it’s still secure.

To use the analogy of banking, a dedicated server would be the equivalent of keeping your cash in in a private lock box at the bank. Public servers are more like a traditional bank account. You hand your data over to someone else who has expertise in keeping it secure, but you can still get to it anytime you like—and you can access it from anywhere, instead of having it stuck in one place. And like a bank, it’s important you consider a setup that lets you scale as you grow from your 10th to your 100th employee.

Private Cloud Servers

Privacy—You can see where your data is stored, so you know exactly where it is at all times

Public Cloud Servers

Scalability—Flexible storage options mean you can instantly get more storage room as you grow

Efficiency—You only pay for the storage you use

Flexibility—Businesses with remote teams or workers may find it easier to collaborate in the cloud

Reliability—If one cloud server goes offline, another takes over. Since resources are spread over a wide network of servers, malfunctions aren’t the end of the world

Best of Both Worlds

A hybrid approach gives you the best of both worlds. With a hybrid cloud, all servers are part of your network, but while your private server remains 100% dedicated, the others are flexible and only used when you need them.

This means you can continue using your dedicated cloud server for things like hosting private documents and proprietary software, while relying on public cloud servers for other services that may scale as your team grows, like email and licensed software.

And all of this can be set up easily, with a predictable monthly fee and flexible payment options to ensure you can provision now and pay later.

Reliable, Scalable and Efficient

The cloud is essentially one giant distributed storage system. Instead of relying on a few dedicated servers, you can securely store and access your data across several different servers. And cloud storage[2] is redundant and designed to handle large loads, meaning there will never be an interruption. If one server goes down, another one immediately takes over.

Last but not least, you only have to pay for additional servers when you need it. You never have to worry about having enough dedicated servers when your usage increases or saving costs when usage decreases.

What About Security?

You cannot have a conversation about the cloud without thinking about security. Dell’s cloud solution has a layered approach to security, which allows you to manage your applications securely across private, public, and hybrid clouds. You can control data access as information moves in and out of public clouds. Essentially, you can handle your most sensitive applications in secure, compliant Dell cloud environment.

It’s Easier Than You Think

Dell’s hybrid solution allows you to tailor your cloud setup and match the right application to the right cloud at all times—and all on your Windows server[3] .

Sound complicated? It’s not. Give us a call at 1-877-BUY-DELL. You’ll speak with a real person right here in the United States—a small business specialist who can help you decide what type of system to use.

We Know Small Businesses

At Dell, we’re committed to making life easier for small business owners. Sometimes, that’s big-picture things, like Dell Capital’s investments in Series A (early stage) companies. But a lot of the time, it’s the little things—like helping a local office with financing for a new 14G server, or working with entrepreneurs to figure out the storage structure that makes sense for their business. After all, technology isn’t supposed to be scary—it’s supposed to support you.