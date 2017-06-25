How Smart are “Smart Contracts”?

If you have followed the blockchain hype from the recent years, you probably stumbled upon the term “smart contracts”. As commonly advertised, smart contracts are about to disrupt almost every aspect of modern life: they are the basis for so called “decentralized applications”, doing away with central servers as the groundwork of the internet, and are praised as the gateway to a future “decentralized economy”, obviating the need for brokers, lawyers, courts and regulators - or in short, any crowd the free-spirited blockchain community dislikes. For the uninitiated, all these claims can be quite overwhelming, and probably rightfully so. To understand what smart contracts actually are, and how they might fulfill all the far-reaching promises above, we first have to wrap our heads around the wider subject of what a blockchain is and what it’s good for. The Blockchain Often also referred to as a “distributed ledger”, a blockchain is a registry system, able to record data on a decentralized network of computers, without any one of these computers controlling the network or being able to compromise information stored in it. The most prevailing use-case for such a ledger is the tracing of monetary transactions, as introduced with the invention of Bitcoin. The Blockchain is what allows Bitcoin to function as digital money without having to rely on a central watchdog, which makes sure no one spends money they don’t own, or sends the same digital buck to several different people at the same time. At first glance, this might sound rather unexciting, until you realize that this feature has the potential of eating the lunch of some of the world’s most powerful institutions, such as banks and clearinghouses.

Turning the world into a giant vending machine

Bitcoin, however, was only the beginning of Blockchains. A few years after the digital currency was introduced, the Ethereum foundation, lead by 19-year-old prodigy Vitalik Buterin, figured out a way to attach much more sophisticated properties to Blockchain systems. Buterin and his associates demonstrated that it is possible to store code on the blockchain and trigger monetary transactions according to immutably predetermined conditions. The code governing these automated transactions was named “smart contracts”, which ever since have been presented as the future of decentralized commerce. A smart contract can, for example, trigger the unlocking of a “smart door” if, and only if, a payment is made to a specific blockchain wallet. Or, it can make sure a vendor gets paid only if predetermined conditions are met, like the delivery of a package to a certain location, etc. The reason why this is regarded by many as revolutionary is because of the immutable nature of smart contracts. Once a smart contract is baked into the blockchain, it will stay there, basically forever, and do what it was initially programmed to do. So, if you and your landlord create a smart contract that says “open door if rent is paid”, your apartment door will always unlock if you submit the payment, come rain, shine, or runaway landlords. In other words, in combination with an omnipresent Internet of Things, smart contracts can transform the world into a giant vending machine that just works as expected, removing the need to personally trust anyone you do business with. Theoretically speaking, without the need for trust, the need for authority disappears as well. At least as long as you’re in the mood to believe the ever-growing congregation of blockchain evangelists. If smart contracts execute themselves, so it is argued, you don’t need judges, policemen, and men in black suits with funny hats to enforce agreements and protect property. The State can now be smashed from the comfort of your iPad. Well, maybe not so fast.

Smart but not a contract

The term “smart contract”, as it is used in the context of Ethereum, is slightly misleading. Smart contracts are essentially code, not dissimilar from other programming languages. While it is true that smart contract code can describe and execute some terms of an agreement, smart contracts themselves are not actual contracts. Two parties interested in formalizing an agreement, solely by using smart contracts, would very soon find out they don’t have any means to do so, neither in practice nor in theory. At best, these two parties could, with great effort, set up an array of smart contracts to take care of automatic payments, which, as stated, could trigger doors to unlock automatically in the case of a rental agreement. However, these smart contracts would be devoid of essential elements of a genuine contract, such as terms, conditions, instructions for future dispute resolution, and proof of mutual intent and acceptance. And maybe most importantly — the resulting code structure would be rigid and set in stone and would not allow for the flexibility that the reality of actual business relations demands. On top of that, code is notoriously pesky, especially smart contract code which is hard to properly test before it is deployed on an active blockchain. The smallest bug could make your contract turn against you, with no one in charge to turn to for remedy.

Slowly getting there