How Social Media Can Transform Your Business

Relying on word of mouth to deliver the business you need is a quaint and outdated notion. Even business owners who are only concentrating on cultivating a local following can fall behind others in their market who understand the power that social media has to drive revenue. Those who try to compete without the use of social media are essentially entering a war zone with sticks and stones as their weapons.

Luckily, beginning a social media campaign or taking advantage of the various social media tools at your disposal only takes a little bit of research and knowledge. With the percentage of the American population currently using some sort of social media platform on the rise every year, there’s no excuse not to make the first steps toward saturation on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and other services to take advantage of those stats.

Here are some of the ways that social media can transform your business.

You Don’t Have To Break the Bank

Social media is a much more cost-effective way of spreading the word about your business than other traditional forms of advertising. And it’s not like less money spent means less exposure. While ratings for television and radio are on the wane, a number of people using social media are on the rise. Many business owners might feel a certain amount of prestige from seeing their commercial on a local television station. But prestige doesn’t translate to sales quite like a well-timed and aimed tweet of a Facebook post.

Feedback is a Built-In Part of the Process

This is another area where the traditional media is lacking. When you advertise via television and radio, there is no true way to get some sort of feedback from the people watching and listening. The only way you might know that the advertising is effective or not is when the sales figures start rolling in, by which time it might be too late to make an adjustment.

But with the comments section available on social media sites, there is an immediate transmission of pertinent information, positive and negative, from customers to business. The feedback is quick on social media and you can do a lot by leveraging on the feedback. It also builds a more intimate relationship between these parties, which leads to customer loyalty that traditional advertising just can’t reproduce.

Targeting Your Audience

Another one of the main ways that social media improves business is by allowing you to narrow your advertising down to the audience you truly want to hit. Whether it’s a certain demographic you’d like to target or maybe a segment of the population that would be an ideal audience for a certain promotion or sale, sites like Facebook or LinkedIn allows for this kind of narrowcasting taking place. Again, this kind of efficiency in advertising is next to impossible with radio, print or television, but it’s ridiculously easy with the use of social media. Add in the fact that you can receive the results of your advertisement or promotion in real time, and it’s a no-brainer.

Bringing Customers to the Website

Companies spend a lot of time and money building websites that promote their products or services and allow customers to directly engage with what they’re selling. But if those customers never make it to the site, there is no purpose behind all of that money spent. Simply adding a link to some sort of social media post is the easiest way for companies to ensure that customers find the site. Those links can also be used to drive people to specific items on the sites, such as limited-time sales or new promotions.