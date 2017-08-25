How Social Media Increased the Possibility to Become a Stalker

It’s so easy to get information about someone just checking their social media profile. The majority of people leave at least a couple of details available for the public: profile photo, the place where they live, and maybe also a couple of posts. You can have an initial idea of who they are just looking at their Facebook public profile.

When I looked for my husband’s profile online, after meeting him in a hotel in London where I worked, I discovered that he was American and that he was single. At that moment, I felt confident enough to send a friendship request. I consider Facebook a positive tool to connect with people, but my relationship with social media hasn't always been all roses.

After the first months chatting via Messenger, and spending some time living together in the United States, we broke up, and I went back to Italy, my birthplace. That’s when things got sour. I was still in love, and I was sure that external problems, like the immigration issues, had ruined our relationship. I simply couldn’t accept it was over.

The only way I could get news about him was via social media, and I started to check his profile obsessively every day. Things got worse when I started to see photos of him with another girl—instead of taking the hint to close the chapter; I found myself falling into a desperation spiral. At the time, I was living in Spain, where I went to enjoy some sunshine, and I didn’t even have a job. Every day I woke up and checked my ex-boyfriend’s profile. It was torture—I became an expert at stalking and getting information from different channels. In the meantime, my emotional health was falling apart—but I still believed he was the one.

Fast forward a couple of years, we are a married couple now. So many things happened after the stalking, and finally, we got back together. I will always remember that time of desperation caught into the dangerous social media web. I never thought I could become a stalker, but sitting down in front of my computer everything came so easy. I am not proud of my actions, but I also know that this new technological era brought new addictions.

“Anybody can stalk easily, yet many are getting into this act accidentally,” my friend Surya commented, hearing my story. And he gave me his opinion on the subject.

The simplicity at which one can become more acquainted with about a person has been the fundamental motivation to lure many individuals into this trap. The most common way to stalk someone is to constantly check their updates in the form of pics or whereabouts. Many individuals stalk for different reasons; The unsociable individuals find it amusing to get to know about new people without actually socializing, rejected ones or the riskiest criminals.

I had a similar experience. My friend didn't acknowledge a young lady’s proposal. She was so distraught at him that she began irritating him with consistent messages and calls. At times she used to come to the area where he was thanks to social media.

One approach to reducing social media stalking is to make yourself more private. At the point when there is fewer data accessible, the odds of somebody stalking you turns out to be less. You can secure your pictures by making it accessible to just your friends. Try not to acknowledge unknown contacts and ensure your number and email on all the social platforms is hidden. Make your friends list invisible and ensure that selected people get to know about your updates rather than the whole community.

Alarming statistics:

63% of the Facebook profiles are visible to the public. 55% of teens share information ignorantly to unknown people, and 1 in 4 teens tag someone else in a picture, etc.—and this is considered harmful to their safety.