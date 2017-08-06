HOW STAY AT HOME MOMS CAN MAKE MONEY BY BLOGGING

Many stay at home moms have limited time; after all, caring for and chasing around the little ones can be exhausting and time consuming. However, there is one idea that works for many moms who desire to make money from their own homes - blogging. While it does take some time and effort, it is minimal compared to other methods used to earn an income from home. One tip to make you a successful blogger: start from the end, instead of the beginning. While this may not make sense right now, we'll explain.

Start from the end. Before you just decide you're going to start a blog, consider what you want to sell, whether it will be your own product or someone else's. Also think about the size of your target audience, and the market for your product/service. What group of people will be most in demand of your product, and where are they? For example, those who would be most interested in your product/service may be on Facebook or LinkedIn, on forums, etc. Know where your target audience is before you ever get started! You need to do SEO of your blog. For SEO start with optimizing title, URL, Headings and quality content. Go through the SEO tips for beginners to get the idea of what I am talking about. You need to be very dedicated because blogging is a real make money online business.

Stick with your passion. Blogging is so much more fun and pleasant when you actually have a passion for what you're writing about! Imagine trying to write about travel if you've never actually done much of it yourself - it's downright hard work. Choose something you genuinely love, whether it's art, cooking, healthy eating, parenting, gardening, even working out or physical fitness. By sticking with the one thing you're most passionate about, you'll be far less likely to give up.

Decide what type of blog you want to create. There are "expert" blogs in which you write about a topic you're extensively knowledgeable about. Maybe you're an incredible cook, or have a degree in marketing. When you have intense knowledge, you can turn it into money online through blogging. A product review blog is also a good idea if you're passionate about fashion or skincare, and have used many products you can review and recommend for your readers.

How to monetize your blog. There are literally dozens of ways to make money blogging, from Amazon links and affiliate programs to AdSense ads and selling ad space to other site owners. You can learn lots of new ways to make money online without investment with blogging here.