Let's start with a basic assertion; the gig economy is already huge and likely to get even bigger over the course of the next decade.

According to Intuit, freelancers currently account for around 34% of the U.S. workforce, and this is expected to rise to 43% by the year 2020. This is a huge percentage, and one that underlines the impact that technological advancement and social change has had on the traditional workforce in one of the world's largest economies.

This trend is part of a wider change in the business market, as brand's continue to invest in impermanent solutions to challenges surrounding recruitment, commercial leases and the pursuit of growth. Flexible steel buildings are becoming particularly commonplace in the current climate, as they help businesses to create adaptable growth plans while providing shared workspaces for sole traders and freelancers to operate in.

Steel Structures and the Gig Economy: A Match Made in Heaven

Google Malleable and impermanent steel structures make for exceptional shared workplaces.

The rise of the gig economy is indicative of the climate in which we live, as while technology has evolved to empower those who want to work for themselves, the traditional job market has contracted since the great recession. This has caused real wage growth to stagnate, while the level of skilled opportunities has also declined considerably.

This has made freelancing both viable and popular, creating an entire generation of accidental entrepreneurs who have forged their own unique career path. As a result, the economy and its available resources have evolved to help facilitate the growth of sole traders and freelancers, particularly in terms of affordable office space and the tools that connect independent contractors to prosperous brands.

Impermanent and affordable steel structures provide a relevant case in point, as many have been erected to provide office space that can be shared by both freelancers and sole proprietor businesses. Companies such as Adaptive Steel Buildings offer freelancers access to a wide range of accessible, bolt-together steel frames, which combine clear span capabilities with a durable material to establish a flexible interior space for any use.

From here, the structure can be adapted to suit any conceivable space, create a shared and communal office area in which freelancers and sole traders from all industries can pursue their variable dreams.

Optimising Your Productivity in a Shared Office Space

Pinterest Plants can help to create a productive shared office space.

Of course, the concept of shared steel structures may be new to some, while there is a tendency for them to appear a little cold when you first enter them. It is therefore down to each freelancer and contractor make the space their own, by ensuring that it is fit for purpose and capable of inspiring sustained productivity.

As a starting point, you should definitely ensure that your workspace is ergonomically designed and fluid, while your desk and chair should be aligned to guarantee comfort.

You should also focus on optimising the space at your disposal, as this is likely to be limited in a shared office. Using under-desk draws helps you to achieve this objective, while you can also invest in flexible and affordable storage solutions that help to keep your desktop organised.

In terms of optimising productivity, adding plants and flowers to your workspace represents an extremely effective idea. Not only does this help to infuse any interior space with colour and freshness, BUT studies have also highlighted the health benefits of plants and the positive impact that they can have on the human mind. More specifically, the deployment of plants in a lean and shared workplace can boost productivity by up to 15%, which can make a huge difference to your potential earnings.

How Steel Structures Have Helped Freelancers to Blaze a Trail in the Modern Age

The malleable nature and clear span capabilities of steel structures lend themselves to shared workspaces, creating collaborative hives of activity in which freelancers can thrive. Their emergence has therefore come at the ideal time in the digital age, with freelancers increasingly dominant in the job market and the number of active sole traders also rising incrementally.

Over time, impermanent steel structures have even empowered individuals who want to work for themselves, serving as an accessible and interconnected space where they can launch their sole ventures.