How STEM degrees improve international development

Rwanda is trying to break the cycle of poverty for its citizens by creating a generation skilled in infrastructural development. The country is urging young people to consider careers in STEM fields to ensure better job prospects and help improve the development of their own country.

Science, technology, engineering and math are the core subjects that are needed to improve a developing nation. One of the most effective ways to create a generation of STEM-savvy students is by encouraging their enrollment in Technical Vocational Education and Training schools. TVET combines the core subjects of STEM studies with the hands-on and technical experience needed for skills development.

Students take part in critical programs like water management, biomedical engineering, electrical engineering and civil engineering. The Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Rwanda is a great example of TVET education, which will help contribute to the local infrastructure and improve the quality of life for everyone in the country, especially those living in poverty. After graduating from these programs, students will be able to go out into the workforce prepared for what lays ahead.

Yet despite the success students have achieved so far, there is still a significantly small number of women studying STEM and TVET programs. In families struggling with poverty, female education is often pushed aside in favour of supporting male children. As a result, many young women are unable to finish secondary school, let alone college or university.

