How Successful Mumpreneurs Manage the Work Life Balance

The work and family balance is something that still falls to the mother, women are still the sex that make the most sacrifices regarding children and work. It often seems impossible to please all of the people all of the time, while many working mums suffer the working mothers guilt. I know I do!

I chatted to a few fellow mums who run successful businesses. I wanted to see if my feelings of guilt were mirrored in their thoughts, and also gain some tips on how to deal with it.

In my opinion I think it’s important for women to have a role outside of family life. I don’t know how I’d cope without the daily buzz of entrepreneurship within my work. I wake with a smile most working days as I look forward to the mental stimulation and challenges ahead, but I do also enjoy my time off with the family.

What helped me, many moons ago, was to decide on a cut-off point. We all picked a time when I’d hand in my phone and give my family 100% attention. I found, by juggling both, I really was pleasing no one. This way both areas of my life receive the attention they deserve, and know what to expect from me, whether it’s an evening or a day at work.

My children are a little older now but what do you do if you’re a successful HR Software founder like Sarah Dowzell with babies to look after? Sarah seems to have found the ideal solution. Sarah is a woman in a man’s world, as there are few female entrepreneurs in the HR software sector. Not only this, she’s also a mumpreneur, with a lovely young family to look after. She succeeds as she’s managed to blend the two together, a strategy that will only work for some, but works incredibly well for Sarah. Her business partner is her husband and between them, and a little extra help, they ensure childcare is optimum and the business also has their complete attention.

Setting up in business with the father of your children can be advantageous, but others relish the thought of getting away from the entire family in order to carve out a career and to receive that mental stimulation.

Eve Bird is the owner of Botastic, a northern chain of aesthetic clinics in Hull and York. She’s won awards for her clinic and is in high demand, just how does she manage family life? Eve doesn’t work directly with her husband but he is involved in the business. He manages the accounts and takes care of media, as he’s a celebrated photographer. He does this from a different location to where Eve works, so they have the distance needed while still cooperating with childcare.

Whether your new business is a dream, you’re launching a Botox clinic in London or Hull, you’ve invented a new HR software product, or you’re starting your new marketing agency, like me, you can do it. Children should not stop you realising your dreams and ambitions, they may make it a little more tricky, but they’ll also make all of your hard work worth it. Take a tip from those who have been there and done that, and who continue to balance work and family life everyday.