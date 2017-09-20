How Sungrade Solar Keeps Millennials Involved in a Growing Workplace

Integrating younger workers into the workplace should be something that comes naturally by now. After all, the younger generation has always stepped up and taken up the torch as the leading generation retires.

However, there has been a great deal of anxiety on the part of managers, the latest generation to move up into the working world - known as millennials - present an exceptional challenge to leadership and may not be suited to the traditional work environment and corporate culture.

But, “Preserving the status quo isn't necessarily worth missing out on all the talent that younger workers bring to your company,” says Zain Jan, Chief Revenue Officer, and Co-Founder at Sungrade.

Sungrade Solar revolves around these 8 steps when creating a productive millennial culture in the workplace.

1. Use Technology To Facilitate Work Flexibility

“One of the greatest strengths of the millennial worker is that what would be considered tech-savvy in an older worker, is just considered the norm for them. Having grown up with information technology as an everyday reality of their life, they are accustomed to using it for everyday tasks and may find it difficult if it is not a part of their job” Zain explains.

Look for ways to integrate technology, such as mobile devices, to improve communication between workers rather than considering them a potential distraction.

2. Integrate Social Media Into Workflow

“Another hallmark of the millennial generation is the impact of social media. It has become an integral part of how millennials socialize, and this should be considered in how they work” Zain shares.

While Facebook and Twitter are often considered to be a drain on productivity, try to see if platforms such as LinkedIn, WhatsApp, or Slack can drive productivity in your office.

3. Shift To An Adaptive Management Style

“A top-down hierarchical management style may have worked thus far, but studies have shown that it is less effective in driving millennials to succeed. In fact, it often makes them actively disengaged from work” Zain describes.

“An adaptive management style can include taking such steps as assigning groups rather than single managers to important decisions, such as hiring or designating workloads. It can also mean giving employees the ability to provide input into the best way to achieve goals and participation in committees that handle workplace issues”.

4. Combine Work & Life

This is a big factor, as millennials often are forced to think in terms of work/life balance, and would rather work to live than live to work. Not many millennials are built for the traditional 9 to 5. However, the amount of time off that people need varies wildly, so simply increasing vacation time across the board may not be the answer. The concept of work-life balance sets you up for failure because it is implying that your work and life are separate. This concept makes employees believe there are two opposing forces when in reality you have one life.

Zain believes that “Flex time is one way that you can reward those who put in excess hours when it is needed most, and adjusting work start and end times to account for outside activities can go a long way toward allowing millennials to fit more productive and happy work hours into their days.”

5. Reconsider Benefits

“While some benefits will always be needed, there are some traditional benefits that Millennials see as empty benefits that they will never be able to use. Most millennials are more excited about opportunities to work remotely or take a sufficient amount of time to spend with their colleagues and enjoy the fruits of their labor such as team trips, than they are in traditional perks like retirement plans or stock options” says Zain.

6. Coach & Develop New Hires

When polled, most millennials who have left a company state their reason as the company having no opportunity to advance beyond their current job. This perception is most likely as a result of inadequate mentorship. Companies like Sungrade Solar look at each employee as a project and coach them not only to excel at their current job but to look toward upper tier opportunities that may be opening faster than they previously thought.

7. Manage With An Eye Toward Employee Engagement

“Disengaged employees will often do the bare minimum to achieve their tasks and avoid negative attention from management” Zain states.

A company should seek to engage it’s younger employees by making positive feedback public and confronting negative feedback transparently while keeping it constructive and private. The old days of managing by fear and intimidation are more likely to clear your office floor of productive employees long before it achieves the results you are looking for.

8. Encourage and Embrace Diversity

“Millennials are the most diverse generation yet, and their entry into the workforce may change the face of what your office has looked like in the past. In terms of gender, culture, and values there may be older workers who actively resist this change for reasons of their own. You should not appease these voices in your workplace. Remember that millennials are the future of your workforce, and every day they will become a more integral part of it” Zain states.