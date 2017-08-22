How Sven Hansen is Creating Waves of Resilience one Ripple at a Time

Life has a way of bullying people into submission. Everybody passes difficult times, although not everyone falls apart under it. The pressure of life is enough to make even the most optimistic of people lose his positivity. As a result, it has become impossible for many people to achieve their goals. They have been overwhelmed by the anxiety of life, emotional distress, and unconsciousness about themselves. The result is the lack of motivation to move on, deteriorating health condition, or even mental instability.

Early in life, Dr. Sven Hansen realized the urgency of finding a solution to these challenges so that people’s confidence can receive a massive boost that will be handy when faced with these demoralizing challenges. He identified the principle of resilience as the most important driver of success, which motivated him to found The Resilience Institute.

According to the former Special Forces member and veteran doctor in Sports Medicine, Sven Hansen, the Principle of Resilience discusses 7 keys that will help people to become more resilient. He came up with these valuable keys to make it easy for people from all walks of life to practice resilience. These keys are:

1. To understand the concept of resilience

Sven Hansen believes that the concept of resilience will be instrumental to the development of some valuable attributes such as creativity and courage. These attributes are crucial to your ability to overcome any negative emotion that will impact your life adversely. And it all starts with having an understanding of resilience.

2. To develop a practical strategy to bounce back

Resilience will prevent you from giving in to the pressure to give up in the face of difficulty. While the general populace may consider giving up, a resilient person will spend his time and resources to develop a practical strategy that will help him bounce back without losing focus on the future.

3. To develop tactical calm

Inner calmness is a virtue in the face of daunting problems. It is the ability to have a fool-proof positive attitude regardless of what life throws at you. When you develop inner calmness, you will enjoy perfect mental alertness that will be instrumental to making the right decision in the face of overwhelming challenges.

4. Understand how to manage lifestyles

When everything else fails, understanding how to manage your lifestyle can also help you develop a resilient spirit. This involves engaging in workouts regularly, sleep at the right time, and taking the right diet.

5. Master emotions

Emotions play a crucial role in how you handle the challenges of life. During the challenging moments in your life, one of the greatest obstructions to overcoming your problems is a wave of destructive emotions. How you handle the destructive emotions will determine the degree of the impact of the emotions on you.

6. Train the mind

Mastering your emotions also helps you to develop another important attribute: the ability to train your mind. Training your mind will be helpful in focusing on what will help you get out of your problems and pay attention to what needs to be attended to. Such emotional intelligence is crucial to your success despite the challenges of life.

7. Spring into action

This is the seventh key to resilience. Whatever you do at work, at home, or somewhere else, you must bring action into it. When you commit yourself into what you do, you will have little time to deliberate on the negative happenings around you.

The “7 Keys to Resilience” goes deeper into the practical ways you can incorporate this principle into all facets of your life.

Resilience Spiral

Dr. Hansen believes that these are the key areas that resilience can help you weather the storm of life successfully.

Over the last 25 years, Dr. Sven Hansen has committed a large part of his life to teaching people how to develop a resilient attitude towards life. He has taken his experience and expertise to corporate organizations and the general public, teaching executives, athletes and individuals the importance of developing the right attitude.

His teachings are tailored towards helping individuals to conquer overwhelming stress, develop emotional intelligence, live a healthy life, and train their mind to have a potent immunity against negative experiences and thought.

A proof of the effectiveness of his resilience principle is evident in the growing number of organizations that have benefited from his teachings. It is to his credit that clients such Shell, universities, Microsoft, banks, PwC, Vodafone, schools, governments, and High-Performance Sports New Zealand have implemented his principles to the benefit of the organizations.

Dr. Sven Hansen has challenged people all over the world, including you, to go through a transformation process that will help you integrate your emotional, physical, moral, and cognitive resilience into all facets of your life including leadership, life, and business.