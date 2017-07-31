How SWOT Analysis Helps A Business To Grow?

In order to do business in this digitized age, companies need to devise thoughtful strategies. The value proposition needs to be developed in the apt manner to attract the right audience. For that reason, the companies need to evaluate and scrutinize themselves to get a better picture of what they are? what they can offer? how they can compete? what problems and issues they are going to face in the future? etc. All such questions helps to question a business or a product launch before it even gets launched in the market.

Why SWOT Analysis is important?

A SWOT analysis is also known as a SWOT matrix. SWOT stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Whenever there is a need to explore strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats whether they are for a new venture, established business or a new startup, the most efficient way to tap into the market is to conduct a SWOT analysis.

It’s a method to plan effectively and efficiently before tapping into a new market, or launching a new product. It is used for the purpose of exploring the four basic aspects in a business venture. The analysis of these aspects helps a company to identify internal or external environment and the viability of the project.

This strategy helps the entrepreneurs or startups to understand how viable it is to enter the market before even tapping into a new market or an existing market with a new product.

How to conduct a SWOT analysis?

The SWOT analysis is a key factor that helps you to determine your internal strengths as well as weaknesses and it also explores the external opportunities and threats that you need to be aware of to strategically plan your business well for the long run. But all SWOT’S are not the same. The level or complexity of a SWOT analysis ranges between a simple mind map and a rough draft to a full-fledged evaluation that contains facts and figures.

If you are not a business student, even then it’s not difficult to conduct a SWOT analysis. In order to have a clear understanding about all the four aspects, you can take help of template reports or even create presentations. Additionally, there are SWOT analysis templates available online which can be used in order to create these presentations.

Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats

This part can be as simple as one wants it to be and as complex as one makes it. Basically what needs to be done here is that the four factors need to be transformed into questions.

The first two factors which are perceived to be internal factors i.e. strength and weakness, need to be questioned first. For example,

What makes you better than others?

What actions do you do well?

What are your competences?

Similarly you need to look into your weaknesses and figure out ways to turn them into your strengths.

What are your weak points?

What areas do you need improvement on?

Now that you have questioned yourself on various levels you can use that as a useful input. You need to strategically analyze your strong areas and what you can make of it.

Then you can move on to the external factors which are opportunities and threats. This is where you question yourself like,

What are the new market trends that you can take advantage from?

What is the market missing?

Is your competitor failing to satisfy their customer base?

As for the opportunities available to you, you need to work them in your favor and eradicate all threats such as,

What are the negative aspects in the current market?

Have you done anything which may lead to legal issues?

Some Of The Best SWOT Templates