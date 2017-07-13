How tech will help us manage the world’s expanding population

With our global population set to rise from 7.5 billion today to 10 billion by the year 2056, according to the United Nations, the number one question is, how will this growth affect our planet’s livability? It will no doubt have a significant impact, particularly in at least five key areas: water, energy, human health, food, and air. And given our current challenges brought on by climate change, it’s easy to be discouraged by the additional problems a fast-rising population will present.

But I’m encouraged by the way young people look at the world when it comes to sustainability and the rise of the sharing economy. And, as a futurist, I remain optimistic because one of my core beliefs is we can conquer almost any challenge with technology.

Below, I’ve outlined what I believe to be the five biggest challenges posed by overpopulation, offering thoughts on how each can be solved through human ingenuity. In a complicated world that too often leaves people feeling hopeless, I want to show you that technology truly has the power to make anything possible.

Water and Energy

Let’s start by covering two challenges that we’re already well on our way to managing through technology.

Since we’re advised to drink several liters of water a day, you’d think we should all be concerned about our future water supply. However, oceans hold around 96% of all Earth’s water and scientists are already developing technologies that convert seawater into fresh, drinkable H2O.

Similarly, the sun is a renewable, abundant source of energy capable of meeting our future energy needs once we figure out how to store solar energy and deliver it at scale and on demand. In this area, Swedish researchers have recently demonstrated efficient solar energy storage in a chemical liquid, and make no mistake; more innovation is on its way.

Our Health

Even with abundant sources of energy and water, the general sentiment is that our growing population will give way to widespread sickness and disease. But, while we’ll certainly have our hands full in managing and containing new threats and pandemics, massive breakthroughs in the health sciences are just around the corner.

Scientists believe the first person to live to 150-years-old has already been born, which is no surprise when you consider the potential the Internet of Things has in helping us monitor our personal health, using technologies that will soon make current wearables seem antiquated. Soon, as most people in tech will agree, every aspect of our lives will be supported by omnipresent technology.

Imagine IoT sensors connected to an EpiPen that automatically inform teachers, parents, school nurses and paramedics when a child with diabetes uses the EpiPen. And, according to Stanford Researchers, in the world of Artificial Intelligence, deep learning algorithms trained in image recognition have already matched dermatologists in their ability to identify certain types of skin cancer based on photographs of skin lesions, and could soon make their way onto consumer smartphone apps. Imagine this type of AI learning applied across other areas in medicine, providing an opportunity for early personal diagnosis and saving lives.

Our Air

Let’s not forget about the quality of our air. Biking and car-sharing continue to show great potential in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, but I believe businesses can and should take the lead on this area of environmental stewardship.

Connected cloud technology allows businesses to reduce the energy costs of heating/cooling/lighting with sensors that determine when certain rooms or areas are not being used. Unified Communication technologies such as Avaya Equinox are also empowering people to work and collaborate from anywhere, enabling businesses to reduce their office footprint and energy needs while keeping cars off the road. Solutions exist, and it’s on businesses to make sure they build an environmental sustainability policy into their digital transformation roadmap.

Our Food

That leaves just one significant challenge: food security. It goes without saying that a larger population will require a larger food supply, and with climate change already having an impact globally, Mother Nature has made our growing seasons unpredictable.

This is where I see automation being utilized to offset this volatility, and scientists are already teaming up on ways to address food security from all angles. Some dairy farmers already deploy robots to milk their cows, increasing production by almost a third while saving them tremendous amounts of personal time and resources. In the farming industry, we’re likely to see autonomous tractors take over, while drones will be able to assess the health of crops and offer solutions to reduce the damage caused by excessive use of insecticides and fertilizers. Lastly, driverless trucks are almost ready to take on the majority of shipments of goods.

So, while there’s no doubt population growth will pose a great number of problems, I believe we have, or will have, the tools necessary to solve all our needs in the areas of water, energy, human health, food, and air. Thanks to IoT, AI, Cloud and technologies that accelerate digital business innovation by establishing a communication workflow between companies and the millions of connected machines that are already out in the world, we can become smarter, super-efficient and more productive as a planet.

Continuous research and development is of the utmost importance to address these challenges. We need governments and businesses focused on finding solutions that will help us resolve these complex problems. Encouraging innovation, entrepreneurship and STEM education is fundamental to achieving this goal.