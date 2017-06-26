How the GCC Rift Appears from Jordan

Co-authored by Shehab al-Makahleh

Surrounded by a host of conflict zones and sources of regional instability—from southern Syria to the Egyptian Sinai and western Iraq to Palestine—Jordan conducts a cautious and diplomatic foreign policy to safeguard the Hashemite Kingdom’s internal stability. To maintain security while keeping Jordan’s economy afloat, Amman has become quite reliant on financial support from the Arab Gulf states, chiefly Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As it appears from Jordan, the simmering Qatar crisis is unsettling given the potential for Amman to come under greater pressure from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to take more action against Doha. To be sure, the Hashemite Kingdom has supported Saudi Arabia and the UAE amid the Arab Gulf states’ rift, but only to a limited extent. King Abdullah II, who as a regional mediator has a record of helping Sunni Arab governments overcome their political differences, is determined to maintain Jordan’s independent foreign policy and avoid becoming too involved in the crisis on Riyadh and Abu Dhabi’s side.