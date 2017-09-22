How the Renewables Revolution is Transforming the Middle East

In the wake of Trump’s appalling decision to pull the US from the landmark Paris climate agreement, many are turning their attention to the Middle East where leaders are steaming ahead with plans to reduce oil consumption and enhance the region’s clean energy capacity.

The Global Geothermal Alliance, which met in Florence on 11th September, saw world leaders establish the landmark ‘Florence Declaration’ and pledge their commitment to promoting geothermal energy development across the globe. Whilst the potential of geothermal energy remains largely untapped across many parts of the world, studies undertaken by researchers at UAE University have garnered much attention with regards to the exploration of geothermal sites in Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah which could potentially produce approximately 1,000 MW of electricity.

Developments in the Middle East’s geothermal energy sector come as part of a major renewable energy drive which has seen increased investment in solar, wind, hydro and biomass projects. Indeed, the 12th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity in Cairo not only saw members sign a landmark agreement to establish an Arab Common Market for Electricity, but also saw energy ministers reaffirm their commitment to the Arab Strategy for Sustainable Energy.

The council, which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Sudan, Yemen and the Union of the Comoros, has also pledged its support for the International Agency for Renewable Energy and has welcomed prospects for international cooperation to develop the region’s renewable energy sector.

At present, there are several renewable energy projects planned for the Middle East, with many already nearing completion. Unsurprisingly, the GCC is leading the way in green energy production, with the UAE projecting an investment of approximately $150 billion towards clean energy projects in hopes of bringing about a 50 percent increase in renewable energy usage by 2050.

Ground-breaking developments are also taking place across North Africa where renewable energy projects are not only set to enhance domestic capacity, but could also give rise to a trans-continental combined energy grid spanning across the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Morocco has announced plans to achieve 50 percent renewable energy by 2025, with the $9 billion Noor Ouarzazate Solar Complex project expected to power over one million homes upon completion in 2018, whilst the construction of three new solar plants in Algeria could achieve a generating capacity of 4,000 MW. Both states hope to act as green energy exporters to Europe and Africa, with Morocco spearheading newly-revived plans for the $423 billion trans-continental Desertec combined grid.

Similarly, TuNur has announced preliminary plans for a mega-solar project based in the Sahara Desert in Southwest Tunisia. The development is projected to achieve a capacity of 4.5 GW and will export energy to mainland Europe through HVDC submarine cable systems linking the North African solar complex to Malta, Central Italy, and Southern France.

These clean energy projects are set to have a marked impact on the MENA region, which holds the world’s greatest potential for renewable energy, and will continue to shape developments across the Arab world for decades to come.

It is expected that the oil-rich region will see increased diversification in the energy market, which will in turn alleviate the risks associated with energy-supply security. Whilst oil prices are subject to fluctuating external factors and political maneuverings, renewables offer a more economically viable source of energy, with stable and reliable generation costs. Moreover, the development of renewable energy generating capabilities across the region will reduce the dependency of countries like Lebanon, Jordan, Morocco, and Tunisia on oil supplies from the major Arab exporters.

Falling oil prices and projections for a large-scale population increase by 2050 have also raised concerns regarding the region’s capacity to meet future energy demands. Insufficient energy supplies have already been at the centre of social unrest in Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, and Libya, whilst the region’s most rural communities continue to face the many struggles associated with energy poverty. A range of renewable energy technologies, such as household PV systems and solar pumps, could help to alleviate rural poverty through the provision of sustainable energy services and the subsequent electrification of deprived communities; such developments will both improve living conditions and encourage economic activity by promoting rural development.

Developers anticipate further socio-economic benefits to follow, with many expecting a significant rise in job opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour. Green energy projects will not only provide opportunities in research, manufacturing, assembly and operation, but will likely encourage education and training initiatives to serve both students and established professionals. The benefits of such initiatives will be most felt in conflict-ridden states like Libya, where a lack of employment opportunities and deterioration in education standards have led to increased disenfranchisement amongst young people who often turn to crime and violence.

The region’s most fragile economies will also reap the benefits of industrial development around core generating sites, with ample opportunity to establish manufacturing industries and research and development institutions.

Most importantly, however, are the major environmental benefits associated with the ‘renewables revolution’ in the Middle East. The region’s substantial reliance on oil and gas has encouraged an increase in median temperatures, rising sea-levels, desertification, lower rates of precipitation, and deteriorating coastal water conditions. As such, it is crucial that leaders across the Middle East commit to realising the region’s renewable energy potential and work towards promoting a more environmentally-conscious political agenda for future generations.