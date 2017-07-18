How The Staycation Is Getting A Major Update

We’re definitely in high gear for all things summer, and many people are planning the traditional summer holiday for a bit of a respite during the season. But make no mistake, the “staycation” – that is, a vacation spent via a mix of relaxing activities at home and daytrips - is still trending precisely because the concept provides pleasant down-time without the stress of spending for a traditional, far-flung, resort get-away. But what has changed since this trend first entered our culture several years ago is the expansive intersection of modern technology within the home that has now enabled the contemporary residence, itself, to take over mundane tasks enabling a more supportive environment for the owner so that the “staycation” (– and living, in general –) is truly at its most responsive.

There is a shift in trends for certain demographics that are actually more focused on investing in tangibles rather than the “experience” as many report. This is a mindset that appeals to certain value sets and classes only, not the entire population. There are still very many people who appreciate the feeling of something that is tangible, particularly in an ephemeral and disrupted world. It’s called the “endowment effect” where we not only like having objects, but also give them meaning merely because they exist. It creates foundation security in the mind. Interestingly enough, this belief seems to be intersecting with that of rejuvenation in a completely new way. The new status symbol is investing a few new, tangible, select items that will go the distance for the staycation and beyond. This time period is showing to be an ideal time for certain demographics to break in some new smart-home tech at one’s leisure and then get into heavy usage later like people used to do when, say, breaking down to buy that big-screen TV for the Super Bowl back in the day. Now, it’s the “staycation” as the “event.” and think items like Amazon’s Echo and Alexa. With such technology, the goal is to get the home to actually support one’s needs thereby creating a even more relaxing environment.

One of the latest examples of this trend is the interest around the “responsive” refrigerator. Think of it a large LED phone touchscreen that serves as a digital bulletin board, calendar, weather center, and more right on your fridge.

Close Up Of Screen on Family Hub 2.0

As if on cue for the season, Samsung recently released it Family Hub 2.0 refrigerator appliance that has new app integration and more diverse content partners that enable shopping, communication, and entertainment without leaving the kitchen. The product’s technology includes voice activation features, three built-in cameras that allow users to see inside the fridge from a companion smart phone app and expanded way to listen to music and watch television right on your refrigerator door. Not sure you have enough ice-cream options after your “staycation” day-trip to the local amusement park with the kids? No worries. From your smart phone, you can look inside your Family Hub refrigerator using the View Inside cameras and see for yourself remotely. No interest in leaving the home during your time off so that you can maximize your relaxing or finally take the time to perfect a recipe at your leisure? You can tap into food delivery from outlets like GrubHub or cooking resources like the voice-enabled Allrecipes app. You can also stream music and/or videos on the screen while during whatever kitchen activity in which you might partake during your “staycation” and beyond.