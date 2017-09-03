How The Treasures Of Recovery Better The World

It has long been my belief that in the wisdom gained by those who travel along the addiction recovery journey are treasures that can better the entire world.

Early on in my own recovery journey, I was handed a short piece of writing by William L. White entitled Recovery as a Heroic Journey. Some of us have experienced how one piece of writing can transform an entire way of thinking and being. For me, this brief article impacted me in such a way. Recognizing the parallels between the addiction recovery journey and the classic tale of the hero’s journey was something that powerfully shifted my perspective and moved me into seeing the recovery journey as less of a mere affliction and more of a beautiful gift. Additionally, the ways in which I saw the recovery journey as a gift expanded to well beyond the individual traveling the recovery path. I recognized and internalized how one person’s recovery journey truly contains treasures that benefit the entire world around them in magnificent ways.

While I won’t get deeper into that piece in this article and instead encourage you to take a moment to read it for yourself, I do want to touch on how the wisdom I’ve witnessed commonly gained in the addiction recovery journey is universally applicable and beneficial to the entire world. It is my belief that if more people were to recognize how supporting recovery is less of an altruistic obligation to helping individuals and more of a mechanism for bettering the entire world, we would see so much more support for recovery. It is my belief that if people were to understand how one person’s recovery truly does ripple out to their family, community and the world around them, we would see so much more of a desire to unleash and tap into the treasures that people in recovery carry.

There is something to be said about any human being who experiences tremendous difficulties and challenges but somehow miraculously overcomes them. The world has long recognized the beautiful jewels contained in people who have flirted with death but somehow survived. Many a quote could be inserted here regarding the idea of how through the cracks of our brokenness shines a light for the world. For people who have experienced addiction, they have truly been down and out. They have sought ways to escape themselves and the world. They have been broken. They have flirted with death. And for people in recovery, they have survived. They have triumphed. They have lived to tell the tale. And oh, do they have a tale to tell with some hard-earned wisdom to share with all those who will listen.

Ideas such as the importance of being present in the moment for the moment is all we have. Principles such as tolerance, love, acceptance, authenticity. Values such as the importance of being in service to community, paying it forward and assisting those in need. Ways of being such as selflessness, actualizing potential and striving to be ones best self. Notions such as looking inward for solutions rather than outward, taking ownership for the part we play in any discontent or conflict in which we find ourselves, recognizing the power we have within to chart the course of our own lives.

All of these ideas, principles, notions, values, and ways of being are not just applicable to people in recovery but are rather universal to the human experience. All of these gems of wisdom do not just benefit the people in recovery who have stumbled upon them but instead benefit all those who come in contact with them. All of these treasures for living a meaningful and fulfilling life are not meant to be contained only within those who have come upon them – they are meant to be shared with the world.