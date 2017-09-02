How the world feels about refugees

Refugee crisis and public interest traced through recent history

In a world where nearly 20 people are forcibly displaced every minute as a result of conflict or persecution — the refugee crisis becomes a norm rather than news.

Worldwide curiosity about “refugees” heightened three times in recent history. And the web search trend says a lot about how the digital world’s reaction to this important issue changed over time.

First spike in public interest: Compassion leads to “some” action

A heartbreaking photograph of a dead 3-year-old Syrian refugee boy whose body washed up in Turkey was widely covered by mainstream media in September 2015. After this image shed light on an ongoing issue of refugees crossing into Europe, Google search results for wanting to learn about refugees spiked. This was the first time in over a decade that the digital population became curious.

This image also spoke about the power of photography in bringing real issues to light and impacting policies. Following the release of this photograph during a time when refugees were streaming through the borders of Europe, the UK and the US both agreed to take in thousands more refugees that same month.

But the UK and the US aren’t taking in as much refugees as they can.

According to the United Nations (UN), all of the Americas and Europe together are only taking in as much as Africa alone. Poorer countries host most of the forcibly displaced population, UN report shows.

This speaks a lot when you compare the three countries’ GDP below. Uganda is only .001 % of the two western countries combined. Note, the chart below was logged to make Uganda fit on the same chart as the US and the UK.

Second spike in public interest: Fear takes over

The next time the world became interested in refugees was in November 2015 due to the Paris attacks. Following allegations that one of the terrorists involved in the strike may have been a Syrian refugee, debates intensified over whether it is safe for countries to take in refugees.

But this time people reacted due to fear.

Following the Paris attacks, Republicans pressed US President Barack Obama not to accept the displaced people and many Republican governors said they won't allow Syrian refugees into their states.

What’s interesting is that the US and Canadian cities accounted for majority of the top cities in the world that showed most interest in searching about refugees due to fear. People in European cities were not searching for the search term “refugees” compared to American cities, even though the attack sparking interest was in Paris. In all of Europe, London resulted in the most number of search queries related to refugees, but only 21% of the searches compared to Ottawa, and 28% of Washington’s searches.

Third spike in public interest: Politics inadvertently leads to “refugee” searches

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the man who manages to steal media bytes across the world, sadly due to pure absurdness, can drive public interest in topics associated with him. The last peak in interest, happened most recently in early 2017. When Trump banned nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, it got people searching about refugees again. Though Trump’s failed attempt did not sustain for too long, it inadvertently got people interested in the world’s forgotten population.

Today, there are more people displaced around the world than at any time since World War II. But the world only cares to learn about refugees when there are news or political events associated with the crisis. According to the UN, an unprecedented 65.6 million people around the world have been forced from home — that’s more than Canada and Australia’s population combined. Among them are nearly 22.5 million refugees, over half of whom are under the age of 18. To learn more about the refugee crisis, visit the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).