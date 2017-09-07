How the Worm Got Away

The war-torn South Sudan and Northern Uganda are two land-locked countries in Africa. Between 1990 and 2013, thousands of children in those countries suddenly developed a severe form of epilepsy. When these children are exposed to food or cold temperatures, they uncontrollably nod their heads. The disease worsens over time, leading to disability and often death from malnutrition, accidents or secondary infections. The cause has been a mystery.

Scientists discovered that areas with high rates of the nodding syndrome also had a high incidence of infections with a parasitic worm called Onchocerca volvulus. The worm causes onchocerciasis, commonly known as river blindness. This worm is spread by black flies that breed in streams and rivers near remote farming villages. When a female black fly bites an infected person, it ingests the worm larvae, which then infect the next person that the fly bites.

Up to 99 percent of people in 31 African countries may be infected. The only tools to combat the infection are insecticides, which kill the flies, and ivermectin, a drug that kills developing worms before they grow into adults. Around 18 million people in Africa are thought to be infected, despite efforts toward eradication.

As early as the 1960s, research suggested a link between onchocerciasis and nodding syndrome in Tanzania. Infected children were observed to have a higher incidence of this disorder than healthy children. However, there is no evidence that the worms can invade the brain and cause seizures, so some other explanation is required.

New research suggests that the worm triggers a reaction where the immune system attacks the nervous system. Scientists used a chip that allowed them to look for antibodies from the blood and cerebral spinal fluid of nodding syndrome patients. Antibodies to a protein called leiomodin-1, or LM1, were present in higher amounts in nodding syndrome patients than unaffected controls. The LM1 protein was found to be present in certain regions of the brain and in several types of cells that had been previously hypothesized to be involved in nodding syndrome.

When antibodies to LM1 were added to cultured human nerve cells, they killed them, indicating that they could cause neuronal death in the brains of nodding syndrome patients. So why are antibodies made against a normal human protein after infection with O. volvulus? Certain proteins in the worm resemble LM1 and are recognized by the human antibodies. The human body forms antibodies to respond to a threat, and in this case the antibodies attack both the worms and the neurons with LM1.

These results are intriguing but not definitive. Antibodies to LM1 alone may not be sufficient to cause nodding syndrome, for example, other antibodies could also be involved. Nodding syndrome cannot be cured, but it can be treated with ivermectin, good nutrition, psychosocial support and the use of drugs to prevent epilepsy. However, those anti-epileptics are often not available in these developing countries. Hopefully, additional research can reveal new ways to prevent and treat nodding syndrome.