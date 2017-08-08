How These 4 Entrepreneurs Went from Working Traditional Jobs to Creating a Multi-Million-Dollar Business

You always hear stories of a single entrepreneur defeating the odds but what these stories never tell you is that the 1 entrepreneur that made it, never did it by themselves. They always have help. In this case it was a team effort to make Tayroc a multi-million-dollar business.

All 4 founders saved up money to fund the business at first. Even Reiss who is one of the founders and shareholders had his own go at building the website to cut costs. Eventually the founders said that having a better designed simplistic website could be the difference in getting a sale or not.

Most people also see things as binary. You either own a business or you become an employee. However, life doesn’t always work like that. The founders were working traditional 9-5 jobs while working on Tayroc at night. They only took the gamble after they had a small warehouse of 1,000 square feet so that they can work on it full time.

Through thick and thin they defeated the odds and created a multi-million-dollar business. Here’s what you can learn from their story.

Pick a Niche That Works and That You’re Passionate About

First things first – you need to pick a niche that works and that you’re crazy about. That way you have interest in what you’re trying to sell and that there’s demand for it as well. The reason Tayroc is what it is, is because at the time the group thought advertising via social media was going to be the next big thing in entrepreneurship and marketing since e-commerce was growing at a very rapid pace. They saw a market that wasn’t being filled from scanning social platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and the market that wasn’t being filled was the advertisement of watch brands. So, because they saw a gap in the market – they decided to fill that gap. Picking a niche that you’re crazy and passionate about will help you keep going during the struggles.

Master Customer Service

Many entrepreneurs disregard this part because they don’t think it’s important to growing a company. Many entrepreneurs that do disregard this are wrong. Their customers make the business. With no customers, there is no business. If you treat your customers amazing, they’re more likely to be repeat buyers and the LTV expands.

When we asked Tayroc why customer service is important to them they said since everything is over your laptop/desktop/mobile screen there is no face to face contact with the seller so it’s even harder to give them a great experience. Giving your customer an excellent customer experience when they ask a question will always give them that confidence when they buy your product. When people purchase anything of value – it’s always based on trust. You never want your customer to leave your website with a negative thought on the company because that can then spread.

Advertise Where Your Competitors Aren’t

Companies tend to use the same marketing channels and because they do that – they’re competing on the same platform. For example, when Tayroc first started, they found a gap in the market especially on social media. They took advantage of the platform when no one was and because of it they gained almost 1,000,000 followers within 2 years of leveraging social.

Now social is so flooded with brands that advertising became a lot harder but you still use the same channels but utilized differently. So now they concentrate on working with effective well-known influencers.

Conclusion