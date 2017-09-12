How These Heroes are Turning What They Know into Serious Businesses

The Breakout Platform Disrupting a Billion Dollar Industry

Be your own hero – it’s a mantra that figures prominently in many of the conversations I have with young entrepreneurs and business founders. It’s a special mindset that refuses to accept the status quo, that doesn’t wait around for someone else to make it work.

Recently, I’ve begun hearing about a new group of self-starters, identified by the hash tag #kajabihero, who are committed to fueling their own fire by turning their knowledge into a commodity. Like Tamsen Horton, an attorney who decided to quit her job to stay home with her two kids. She’s created an online business sharing her legal expertise. She’s trading her knowledge – rather than her non-scalable precious time – for money.

Looking at a few of these #kajabiheroes, I had to learn more. How were these people able to turn their knowledge into a commodity, making money by sharing what they know? I dug a little deeper and found some answers.

Behind the hash tag is an unlikely pair of friends. Kenny Reuter and Travis Rosser met in college, and stayed friends after starting their tech careers and their families. All the while, the two were always talking about their crazy, bold ideas, looking for their “big thing.”

They tried a number of projects – including an online tuxedo store – before hitting on something pretty special. It was perfect timing in many ways, tying in the self-made hero archetype with the massive growth of online learning.

How massive? Global Market Insights predicts that the e-learning market will grow 5% a year for the next seven years, from its current $150 billion (end of 2016) to upwards of $240 billion in 2024. And all that knowledge will be provided by solopreneurs, SMBs, enterprises and educational knowledge brokers. And the pair’s company is poised to help these heroes earn a fairly good slice of that pie. I recently had a chance to interview Rosser and Reuter, co-founders of online learning platform Kajabi, about what they are setting out to accomplish.

Q. Okay, I saw the “Heroes” video, and was impressed by the range of people – all ages, all types of businesses, and people from around world. What is a #kajabihero?

Reuter: This is our term for a person who is committed to turning their passion into profit, who has made their first $1,000 on the Kajabi platform, and who shares their story with us.

What we love about these heroes is how excited and committed they; they’ve found a way to share their passion with the world and help others learn. They have a real excitement about them that’s contagious. These people are the backbone of what we do every day. It energizes us to know how much Kajabi has changed people’s lives.

2. Why hero? What’s the meaning behind that term?

Rosser: We started Kajabi in 2010 years ago, basically because we had a problem we had to fix. Kenny built this really awesome drive-through sprinkler rig out of PVC pipe for his kids. Everybody who saw it wanted one, so we thought we’d go into production and sell them.

Reuter: That turned out to be a lot more work than we wanted to get into, and not really scalable in the way we needed it to be. So, we thought, why not make a video to show people how to buy the parts they need and make their own? We tried to do that on the existing tech, and what was out there was really inadequate. So we basically built a platform that made is easy for us to create, market and sell our online courses.

Rosser: What we found is that we hit a nerve. As we got more customers using the platform, and started hearing these amazing customer success stories, we were starting to see a movement. Here were all these everyday people, turning what they know into these great, profitable businesses. I mean, they were creating this successful income stream literally out of their own knowledge. It was incredible. The movement started to attract like-minded people, and it’s just mushroomed from there.

3. And people are really making money at this?

Reuter: Knowledge is hot as a commodity right now. You’ve seen the numbers on the growth of e-learning – everyone from Pinterest DIYers to top level executive coaches are getting into the game. Since Kajabi was founded in 2010, our customers have collectively made over $400 million selling online courses about any topic you can think of. We’ve bootstrapped this entirely, no VC funding, and thanks to this awesome tribe of knowledge brokers we’ve been on Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Software companies for two straight years. So yes, people are actually making money doing this. And we see it literally changing their lives. That’s what keeps us going.

4. What does it take to become a hero?

Rosser: It takes a certain type of attitude that first of all understands how much their knowledge and expertise is truly worth. There are a lot of platforms out there you can use to post your online courses – places like Udemy and Lynda can be great, but our heroes take it the extra step. They have this passion about what they have to offer; they know it’s worth sharing, and so they put their energies into creating these incredible personal brands around their material.