How this 18-year-old is dynamizing scholarships to accelerate change and create impact

Think of a scholarship, and what springs to mind is tuition fee covered, or an amount of money given away to a deserving candidate in someone’s memory. More often than not, there is no ongoing support for the recipient nor is there a way to track the impact from the scholarship.

Amulya Parmar, an 18-year-old is all set change that. Already a serial entrepreneur by age 18, Amulya’s fourth venture, “HostYourVoice” is the world’s first online incubator for social entrepreneurs. HostYourVoice offers resource scholarships that provide free hosting & outreach resources for any project or organization that aims to scale “doing good”- reinventing scholarships as a dynamic resource for social entrepreneurs rather than merely a static investment.

Here’s Amulya on redefining scholarships: “Traditional scholarships leave the students stranded in their next steps. They promise to make investments to promote the visions of changemakers, yet they consistently fail to empower any true change. The money, ironically, is often left sitting idle in educational institutions, never being used for the project or idea that led to the scholarship in the first place.”

Amulya’s first venture, a web hosting company, DomainSSD helped him realize that powerful online infrastructure can be created through a sensible integration of internet resources and great design. His work with the marketing studio, DoubleTapThis helped him see the potency of outreach to create impact. His learning from these two projects resulted in his first truly international project, Third World Tutors an international e-learning platform for investing, marketing, and coding- a project that gave him his first taste in empowering people.

His third venture, Host Your Voice is an amalgamation of all those experiences - taking the form of an online incubator with a goal to support and invest in young and old changemakers seeking to create impact and change on a global scale.

HostYourVoice.org mission is to democratize access to powerful SSD webhosting and webdesign resources, as well as, share outreach training, resources and network that includes journalists, bloggers, partners, advisors, and fellow #HostYourVoice changemakers to scale impact across the world.

Here’s Amulya recounting how incredible a community of changemakers can be: “Our scholar stories range from a once blind photographer who now see to making an app that helps changemakers master their pitch. We are looking forward to welcoming our first official batch of HYV scholars this coming year.”

The icing on the cake came when HostYourVoice was not only invited to the United Nations Summit, as one of the Leaders in the Media for Social Impact Summit, but also partnered with the Summit itself to send one of their Host Your Voice scholars to the UN Summit.

Says Amulya, “We want to empower our changemakers and offer them opportunities that they would have never had otherwise. We believe in the importance of creating an active shared network of people.”

Amulya invites changemakers from all over the world to be a part of this movement for securing HYV scholarships. The easiest way to get involved is to get involved with their social media, particularly Instagram and their content blog on Medium where stories of growth and change are regularly shared.

It involves two simple steps.

1. Build something cool that does good in this world.

2. Apply on the Host Your Voice site today- it takes 10 minutes or less.

Host Your Voice functions with a vision to create a powerful media arm to deliver content and in-house resources in collaboration with their online incubator to their growing community in the future.

Here’s Amulya on how HostYourVoice can impact resources for changemakers: “ Anything we can build that might enable our changemakers to scale impact that isn’t already available or democratized whether it be an app or an ad campaign, we want to do our part in making it accessible to a larger audience of changemakers.

