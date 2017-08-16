How this 22-Year-Old is Taking Over the Stock Industry

Every once in a while you’ll hear of a person taking over a certain industry. When you hear a story like that, you know it could not have been sheer luck, but pure dedication and unlimited time invested into perfecting their craft.

Stock Trader Umar Ashraf, Founder/ CEO of Ashraf Holdings Group and Stock Market Lab has already done it by earning over $40k a month at the age of 22.

At 18 years old, Umar was still in high school, but had amassed a small fortune of more than $20,000, from buying and reselling iPhones from which he’d found on Craigslist. Through this time, the stock industry was just beginning to attract the attention of millennials across the country. Like many others, Umar was immediately drawn in by the appeal of making a quick profit. He had spent years gathering funds by selling iPhones, the idea that investing in a stock could mean doubling that fortune, in little to no time at all, was an opportunity he could not miss. So, Umar invested his entire savings into various stocks—without having much knowledge of the industry.

After 2 months of seeing his stocks increase and decrease everyday, he was able to grow his account from $20,000, to more than $33,000. “As it was my first time investing, I admit that this profit was gained through beginner’s luck. Unfortunately, it all went downhill after this”, Umar admits.

Without taking the time to educate himself on what he was doing, Umar took what he earned, and re-invested it into several new stocks he hoped would increase his profits once again. Unfortunately, this plan backfired and he blew his account to just under $2,000 throughout the next 4 to 5 months.

This is when Umar took a step away from trading stocks. “I knew that there was money to be made in the market, but before I could go all in again, I planned on further educating myself and controlling my emotions because that was my main problem”.

The Discipline Of Being Studious

Over the next few months that passed, Umar focused on absorbing as much information as possible by reading and researching the successes and downfalls of other investors, and spending time practicing stock trading, via paper trading—a simulated trading process. He also concentrated on disciplining himself to control his emotions, before finally deciding to re-enter the stock market again, in January of 2014, with his savings of $15,000.

Throughout the first year that followed, Umar continued to inform and educate himself on the ways of the stock market, learning as much as he possibly could through every investment he made, no matter if he gained or lost. He noticed the patterns, and learned the dates when stocks improved or declined. He made sure he understood why a trade went bad, and how he could prevent a loss in the future.

Umar ended 2014 with return of 160%. Little more than he maintained initially, but hand in hand with the information necessary to be even more successful in the year that came.

“By continuing this pattern of trading and educating myself in 2015, I was able to bring my account to more than $82,000 by the end of the year”, Umar explains. “So when 2016 arrived, I felt I finally had enough of a grasp on the stock market necessary, to focus on trading very aggressively”.

Conclusion- From Failure To Success

With all the success that Umar has had in the Stock Market, many have been eager to learn his trading strategies and tactics, which is how Stock Market Lab was founded.

Stock Market Lab is an educational platform that provides online and in-person Stock Trading Training for beginners with little to no experience. Stock Market Lab was founded in 2016 by Umar Ashraf with the ultimate goal of helping others become confident traders.

“The idea of Stock Market Lab originally came to me when I needed help learning about the market myself during 2014 and realized there wasn’t much help out there. The help out there was far to complicated for a beginner to understand so that idea stuck through with me up until I became successful in trading myself” Umar explains. “I wanted to provide real help to people wanting to learn and not just sell the idea of giving out signals on what stocks to buy or sell.”

Stock Market Lab currently has over 1,500 students worldwide, ranging from USA, Dubai, London, Canada and more.

“People think that the Stock Trading is very difficult but just like anything else, it only looks difficult from the outside but once you actually get the ball rolling you’ll see that its not that hard” Umar admits. “All it takes is serious focus and determination and in no time I believe anyone can do well in the stock market”.