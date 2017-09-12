How This Couple Turned Their Hobby into a Profitable Business - The Story of "Oh, Susannah" Pillow Cases Founders

It is said that ‘it is in giving that we receive’. And in giving is where the idea of Oh, Susannah® started to come about.

Couple Susannah and Ben O’Brien loved making, packing, and sending hand crafted gifts to families and friends. By giving these gifts, they received compliments, tons of inspiration to put up a business, and a little more confidence to do so. Hence, the birth of Oh, Susannah®

Susannah has a degree from Columbia College in Child and Family studies as well as Leadership while Ben studied Engineering and Business at Brigham Young University.

Like what they say, it takes two to tango! This couple works hand in hand to make the business run. Ben is in charge of the technical aspect of the business as he has an expertise in apparel decorating while Susannah is the master designer with a great eye for cutting edge style trends.

Business Or Travel? You Can Do Both!

This lovely couple, together with their 5 y/o son named Whit absolutely loves to travel. But can we really do business and traveling at the same time? ‘We both discussed on our first official date that we’d love to be our own bosses. Knowing we both loved flexibility and travel, it had always been a goal to be self-sufficient. When we got married, it seemed like a good time to try and start a business’ Susannah answered.

Two years ago, they expanded their business by hiring a manufacturing company. Since then, they had more flexibility in their schedule and they can run their business from wherever they are. In fact, they have taken 3 road trips across the country and lived in Montreal, Canada last summer. They have sold their house in North Carolina and are planning an extensive 2-year trip abroad!

Their motivation? ‘We absolutely love our lifestyle, and are motivated to keep it! We love being our own bosses and having the flexibility to work when we want and travel and adventure when we want! We have no desire to build the business into a giant conglomerate we’ll be stuck managing every minute!’

When asked if they wanted to have a physical store: “Susannah used to love the idea of a physical store, but at this point we aren’t interested. It’s too valuable having our free time to travel!” We definitely agree with Susannah!

If you’re interested to know more about how they manage to make this lifestyle work, visit their blog at www.theobriensabroad.com , and their instagram/facebook page @obriensabroad!

The Products Of Oh, Susannah®

Oh, Susannah is well known for its lovely pillow cases with such funky, fresh, and motivational designs! Mind you, it is doesn’t look and feel like your ordinary pillow case. They are considered to be super soft! They use only the top quality material and inks. It comes in various sizes too: Standard/Queen size: 20 in. x 30 in; King size: 20 in. x 40 in; Toddler Size: 14x20.5 in; and Throw Pillow Cover: 18x18 inches.

They start with a 120 Gram, silky soft, double brushed microfiber fabric in all their pillowcases. Next, a permanent fiber dyeing process is done that leaves the decoration area soft and breathable so you can actually sleep on these decorated pillowcases and not even feel it. With this method of printing, the design will never fade, wash out, or crack. It will last the life of the pillowcase which can be over 100 washings. Each pillow case will definitely make you have a happy, worry-free and comfortable sleep.

Other products include: mugs, stationary, coloring books, throw pillow inserts, and swaddle blankets. All of it also come in funky, creative, and motivational designs that you and your entire family will surely love.

Ben has also started a new business selling reflective socks and clip lights for athlete safety. So make sure to watch out for it!

Oh, Susannah, The Perfect Gift For Your Loved Ones

Every piece of Oh, Susannah sent to your loved ones will definitely make their hearts melt! Each piece is unique and come in pretty and colorful boxes that people just don’t want them gift wrapped anymore. But if you really want to have it wrapped, just leave a gift note instruction to them and leave the correct shipping address upon check-out. They will gladly gift wrap your item, include a gift note, and leave the price off of the invoice.

For orders, visit their page at: