How This Entrepreneur's New Age Thinking Challenges Healthcare Delivery

Entrepreneurs are busy people. I know. I was raised by one. My father was engaged in several businesses after he left his teaching job. But even while he was a teacher he was engaged in a side hustle which kept him teaching 12 hours straight and shuttling from one part of the state to another.

When I grew up I wasn’t any different. I was a full-time student and a full-time freelancer. Of course, just like the best of us, I was also tempted to rip my hair out and throw in the towel.

In this world of speed and constant change, you’d have to learn how to adjust to the trends very quickly. And if you’re an entrepreneur you’d have to move and think faster than your consumers.

All this good and the constant development in technology has helped enhance business owners’ productivity and client outreach. Thanks to social media, entrepreneurs are so much closer to their clients than traditional businesses. You no longer have to wait for a client to walk into your store or office before you get the opportunity to interact or form a strong relationship with them.

Growing up with an entrepreneurial father made me realize how important it is to be devoted to providing quality customer service. But many entrepreneurs miss the mark when they compromise their well-being and guiding principles just to make a client happy.

As I was mulling those thoughts in my mind, I came across Jackie Arnett Elnahar and her unique business called TelaDietitian. It was such a coincidence that Jackie’s business not only embodied the golden rule of providing quality customer service, it also addressed the part that people’s wellness should not be something one should overlook.

Bringing health care at your fingertips

Jackie is an image of what majority of entrepreneurs are. She’s an attorney and a registered dietitian. Although it’s a bit difficult to find the tangent where those divergent professions meet, Jackie is definitely no stranger to the struggle that comes with trying to find a balance.

As a trained dietitian she knew how important it is to stay healthy. You can never know when illness will strike. And if you’re a busy entrepreneur it is our second nature to dump everything to focus only on work.

Jackie came up with this amazing innovation of bringing wellness experts in different fields real time whenever you need them. This creativity has the potential to change the way consumers and the medical industry think about healthcare.

TelaDietitian delivers nutritional healthcare. Jackie developed the TelaDietitian platform to enable people who are in need of assistance on proper nutrition to get in touch with a registered dietitian without having to go far away to get treatment.

The TelaDietitian platform makes it extremely convenient for people such that there is always help available when they need it.

Jackie told Forbes “These currently incipient platforms will be able to diagnose and treat a variety of common disease and injury symptoms that currently require a customer to visit his or her clinic in person. The genius of this new approach can be seen in the fact that illness and accident are no respecters of timetables and schedules – they can occur in the middle of the night or in the middle of a vacation.”

The TelaDietitian platform is indeed genius. It was carefully thought of to serve their target audience and give them the most needed service. Jackie was able to address a pain point that consumers had been suffering. Now she was able to revolutionize healthcare to make it easily available to those who need it.

Is this the future we’re staring at?