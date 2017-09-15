How this Entrepreneur’s Personal Philosophy, Shapes his Reality

They say you should never build a business surrounding a passion, as it is more than probable that your passion is not as profitable as you believe.

Why?

Passion’s change, fads go out of style, new ways of communication and uses of technology are created and later updated or replaced.

That is not to say that passion’s are not successful. In Brian Klock’s case? His passion, his philosophy is what changed his entire life, career and personal wise.

A mentor once told Brian that money flows to those who help others with their most pressing problems. Luckily, Brian’s personal philosophy that “Service to many leads to greatness” aligned perfectly with the mentor’s thoughts. So, Brian set himself the task of finding an idea, and building a company that followed his ideals, of helping its customers where they need it most.

Brian began his career selling office equipment, going door to door for cable services, sponsoring children in 3rd world countries, to even selling linen and uniforms to those who would buy from him. This wide range of jobs gave him his first glimpse into the world of selling a product. It gave him the experience he would later need, by teaching him which selling tactics worked best, how to market to consumers based on gender, socioeconomic status, and even age. This experience even gained him knowledge in team building, and assigning jobs as he would often work with others or in charge of a team with the same mission.

But Brian was not happy pushing the products that only benefitted the supplier.

He wanted to give the people a product or service designed to benefit them primarily. Brian read the Law of Success by Napoleon Hill and realized he needed a mentor. By getting involved in network marketing, Brian discovered Jim Rohn, a successful leader in an MLM company he was in and decided to seek help.

From the combined efforts of the teachings of his mentor, and his personal philosophy, Brian was able to create Financial Freedom Creator, a company that focuses on helping it’s clients and businesses save money on their bills and expenses, while increasing sales, through a reverse auction process.

His goal? Help 100M people passively save over $2000 a month by 2035.

Brian organized an affiliate distribution model to bring in deals while he focused on structuring their supplier contracts and building his company’s social media presence. Social media allowed Financial Freedom Creator to gain the credibility and trust it needed for consumers to even share their personal bills and expenses with them.

By sitting down with his clients, and discussing what they want to achieve, why they want to achieve it, and why they don’t already have it, Brian is able to help them not only pay, but save on their bills while being given the opportunity to pay his own bills and maintain the company at the same time.

However, when Brian wanted to hire someone to take over the social media presence, their was no one to be found. So, he decided to package up the internal services that first made his business a success, and distribute them to people. Now, his major focus is solving the problem he solved for himself. Breaking brands out from obscurity and giving them the credibility and lime light they deserve is Brian’s newest calling, and one of the most influential.

His business Ampli-Phi delivers cutting edge brand amplification services, by combining the team efforts of digital marketers, SEO professionals, celebrity influencers, technology experts, and social media gurus all under the same roof.

So, by consulting businesses and brands in how to better spend their marketing dollars for effectiveness and efficacy, as well as growing and sharing brands virally, Brian’s businesses have made his philosophy that “service to many leads to greatness”, a reality. He is now one of the world leaders in growing influencers and gaining them publicity from scratch, and helping influencers monetize their brand creating digital subscription based models to increase cash flow.