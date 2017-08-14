How this Rising Entrepreneur Found His Calling Helping Small Businesses

By 28, Sean Mapes had a successful online education business, and by 30 he was the co-founder of a growing advertising agency. In less than two years, he was working with clients ranging from New York Times Bestselling authors to top pod-casters and multi-million dollar e-commerce companies.

In the winter of 2016, from an outside perspective, things couldn't have been going better for Sean. One of his clients had just reached #1 on the New York Times Bestsellers list, but he was "miserable and burned out." He even spent part of Christmas Day working on a client's campaign instead of enjoying it with his family.

"I realized I lost focus on my why, and started chasing money and working with clients that were not a good fit."

That's when he decided he needed to start listening to that "little voice inside" again.

The voice was telling him to make a change. He decided to follow his passion and work with small businesses. And he decided to start in West Michigan, where he lives.

For Sean, there is three main reason why he loves working with small businesses:

1. Ability to Make a Larger Impact

In a smaller organization, it's easier for one person to make a bigger impact. It makes sense. Sean says, he missed "seeing the impact of his work," not only in ROI but freedom and lifestyle of the business owners.

"It's awesome to help grow people's businesses and make them money. I love hearing business owners tell me they were able to hire more people and now they don't to work nights and weekends anymore. For me, it's about helping business owners build a life with more time and freedom."

2. Fast Decisions & Quick Implementation

Big companies have a lot of advantages: larger teams, more resources. But these same benefits can be a double edged sword. Small businesses may not always have huge budgets or teams, but they can be quick and agile. "I love working with small businesses. They have the ability to make quick decisions and move fast. With digital marketing where things are changing day to day, this gives them an advantage."

"Small business owners take action. They see an opportunity, and they take it. There's not asking for approvals and waiting for the chain of command. It's the fact that they're action takers that lead them to start their own business in the first place."

3. The "Local" Advantage

"Too many small businesses look at being small and local as a disadvantage. If you look at what the big guys are doing and try to beat them at it, yes, you're going to get crushed. But if you look at the things the big guys can't do, this is where you will win."

There are two ways Sean mentions that small local businesses can stand out. The first is by offering more personalized customer service. And the second is by having a "local twist" in your marketing. "For example, we work with a local jeweler. One of the things we do for the jeweler is promote an article on the best places in West Michigan to get engaged. This article helps do two things. It attracts people looking to get engaged but also lets them know that we're local and part of the community."